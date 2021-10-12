CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dog The Bounty Hunter Is Leaving The Brian Laundrie Manhunt After Injuring His Ankle During The Search

By Aaron Ryan
Whiskey Riff
10 days ago
 10 days ago
Looks like Brian Laundrie can sleep a little easier tonight, wherever the scumbag may be.

A few weeks ago, Dog the Bounty Hunter joined the search for the fugitive who’s been missing since last month.

Laundrie, who was on a cross-country road trip with his fiancé Gabby Petito, returned to Florida alone in early September, and tragically Gabby’s body was found a few weeks later. Since then, it’s been revealed that there were concerns of domestic violence, and a federal warrant has since been issued for Laundrie for using Gabby’s debit card after her death.

But nobody can find the guy.

He left his parents’ home in mid-September, and according to the parents, told them that he was going hiking in Florida’s Carlton Reserve. (But does anybody really trust his parents at this point?)

There have been some reported sightings of Laundrie, including one on the Appalachian Trail, and some wild conspiracy theories have emerged on social media (my personal favorite is that he’s living in a bunker under his mom’s flower garden – check that one out if you haven’t), but so far Laundrie has managed to evade the searching authorities.

We all got our hopes up when famous bounty hunter Duane Chapman, better known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, walked up to the Laundrie home and knocked on their door before announcing he was joining the search.

Dog has mainly focused his search on Fort De Soto Park near Tampa, and he even said that he believes he’s found evidence that Laundrie is (or was) in the area.

But things with Dog’s search seem to have gone off the rails a little bit, with Dog reportedly pitching a reality show of his manhunt for Laundrie and also throwing out the theory that Laundrie may actually be a serial killer.

And now, it seems that Dog is stepping away from the manhunt – at least temporarily.

Dog’s daughter Lyssa tweeted yesterday that her dad was heading back to Colorado temporarily to “handle some business.”

It was then reported that Dog had apparently injured his ankle during the search, and would be going to Colorado to meet with his doctor.

Dog’s team says that they’re still searching for Laundrie in Florida while Dog’s away getting medical treatment, and that he will continue to process leads in the case while he’s in Colorado.

I’ll admit though, the more time that passes, the more I believe that this shitbag is long gone – either dead in a swamp somewhere, or on a beach in Mexico laughing at everybody in Florida.

I hope I’m wrong though – and I hope that he’s brought to justice soon.

Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Blogger Discovers ‘Weird’ Detail on Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest Account

Internet sleuths have come out of the woodwork in the Gabby Petito case. Blogger Shaynah Dodge is one of them. Minnesota blogger Shaynah Dodge has been closely documenting Gabby Petito’s on her blog page with a little over 77,000 followers. Recently, she dissected Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest page and uncovered a few things that she deems as suspicious. However, there’s an account linked to his mother, Roberta Laundrie, and Gabby Petito linked to his.
PETS
CrimeOnline

Brian Laundrie Parents Go on Extended Errand Run, Including 2 AT&T Stores Where SIM Cards Are Sold

Brian Laundrie’s parents went out on an extended errand outing on Tuesday, stopping by two AT&T stores, Walmart, and a FedEx store. Fox News reports that it was the longest outing Chris and Roberta Laundrie have taken since the disappearance of their son, 23-year-old Laundrie. The couple bought bottled water and a number of other items. Afterward, they headed to a bank, followed by a trip to a closed AT&T store, prompting them to drive to an open AT&T store in Sarasota.
RELATIONSHIPS
