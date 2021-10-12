CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Cody Jinks & Randy Houser Join Jamey Johnson for a Couple Merle Haggard Hits

By Buddy Logan
Radio Texas LIVE!
Radio Texas LIVE!
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cody Jinks is set to release TWO albums next month, between now and then you can catch the Fort Worth native out singing his songs for fans across the U.S. including a what amounts to a double album release in Iowa on November 12th. Over the weekend Jinks was...

radiotexaslive.com

CentralTrack

Song Of The Day: Cody Jinks & Caned By Nod — “Seeing Ghosts”

After Finding Footing As An Outlaw Country Musician, Fort Worth’s Cody Jinks Is Once Again Dabbling In Metal — While Still Pushing The Twangier Stuff Too. Welcome to Song of the Day, where we hip you to all the new local releases you should be caring about. By highlighting one new North Texas-sprung tune every week day, our hope is that you’ll find something new to love about the rich and abundant DFW music scene five days a week.
FORT WORTH, TX
