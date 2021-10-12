CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

China says industrial, commercial users should enter power market in orderly way

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 10 days ago

BEIJING, Oct 12 (Reuters) - China’s state planner, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), said on Tuesday that all industrial and commercial users should enter power market in an orderly manner and buy electricity at market prices. (Reporting by Shivani Singh and Muyu Xu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Australia accuses China of undermining world trade

Australia delivered a withering denunciation of China's trade policies Thursday, accusing Beijing of undermining the World Trade Organization and foot-dragging on promised economic reforms.  Experts see China's sanctions on Australia as a thinly veiled message to countries across the Pacific: that challenging Beijing politically will come with serious economic cost.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orderly#Beijing#Ndrc
Daily Mail

China's take-over in America's back yard: How Beijing has spent $140BILLION on ports, roads, and power plants in Latin America and the Caribbean as Cuba signs a new energy deal while US influence fades

On the face of it, America has little to fear from China's new deal to upgrade Cuba's power grid. The countries are already firm allies via their Communist leaders, Havana is under a diplomatic and economic embargo from Washington, and all efforts to mend ties between the two ended when Obama left office.
U.S. POLITICS
WPXI Pittsburgh

China vows no concessions on Taiwan after Biden comments

BEIJING — (AP) — China on Friday said there is “no room” for compromise or concessions over the issue of Taiwan, following a comment by U.S. President Joe Biden that the U.S. is committed to defending the island if it is attacked. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin reasserted China’s longstanding...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

China warns Slovaks, Czechs of retaliation for Taiwan minister visit

BEIJING, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Beijing warned Slovakia and the Czech Republic on Friday that nobody should harbour any illusions about the "necessary measures" China will take to defend its sovereignty, ahead of a visit to both countries next week by Taiwan's foreign minister. China, which claims democratically-ruled Taiwan as...
CHINA
Reuters

Indonesia consumed 6.64 mln kilolitres of biodiesel during Jan-Sept

JAKARTA, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Indonesia consumed 6.64 million kilolitres of unblended biodiesel made from palm oil in the January-September period, Dadan Kusdiana, a senior energy ministry official, said in a virtual briefing on Friday. Consumption during the nine months was about 72% of the government full 2021 consumption target...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
China
BBC

China's trade practices come under fire

China's trade policies have come under strong criticism during a review at the World Trade Organization (WTO). The US accused China of "skewing the playing field" by using "unfair trade practices" such as preferential treatment for state businesses. Meanwhile Australia said the country's behaviour was "inconsistent" with its WTO commitments.
ECONOMY
Reuters

FACTBOX-China Evergrande's upcoming bond coupon payments

SHANGHAI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group on Friday confounded market expectations that it would formally default this weekend, supplying funds to pay interest on a U.S. dollar bond before the expiration of a 30-day grace period on Oct. 23. Evergrande missed coupon payments totalling nearly $280 million on its dollar bonds on Sept. 23, Sept. 29 and Oct. 11, beginning 30-day grace periods for each. While the developer does not have any more onshore or offshore bonds maturing this year, it still faces coupon payments on its offshore bonds totalling nearly $340 million between Nov. 1 and Dec. 28, on top of $195 million in outstanding missed payments. Evergrande's next payment deadline is Oct. 29 with the expiration of the 30-day grace period on its Sept. 29 coupon. Following is a list of upcoming U.S. dollar bond coupon payment due dates for Evergrande and its units from Nov. 1 through Dec. 28, according to Refinitiv data: Maturity Ccy Outstanding Next Next RIC amount coupon coupon date amount Nov. 6, USD $645 mln Nov. 6, $41.93 2022 2021 mln Nov. 6, USD $590 mln Nov. 6, $40.56 2023 2021 mln Jun. 28, USD $1.34 bln Dec. 28, $50.43 2023 2021 mln Jun. 28, USD $4.68 bln Dec. 28, $204.77 2025 2021 mln (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam Holmes)
ECONOMY
Reuters

China's soyoil hit near 10-year high, crush margins swing back to profit

By Hallie Gu and Gavin Maguire BEIJING/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - China's soybean oil prices hit a near 10-year peak this week on tight supply and robust demand, lifting key soybean crushing margins to six-month highs despite sustained weak demand for soymeal from China's battered hog sector. The most actively traded soybean oil futures on Dalian Commodity Exchange has climbed 30% since mid-June to hit 10,278 yuan ($1,606.09) per tonne on Thursday, highest since October, 2012, before edging down on Friday.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks, FX gain on relief over China Evergrande woes

* Turkish lira hits new low, among worst EM performers this week. Oct 22 (Reuters) - Most emerging market stocks and currencies rose on Friday, after a report said that debt-ridden developer China Evergrande Group had made some headway in interest payments, while Russia’s rouble rose ahead of an interest rate decision.
STOCKS
Reuters

Evergrande relief, earnings support European stocks

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) Oct 22 (Reuters) - European stocks opened higher on Friday as a surprise interest payment by debt-ridden China Evergrande Group buoyed global sentiment while strong earnings from L’Oreal and gains in tech stocks lent further support.
STOCKS
Reuters

Asian tech shares jump, China property stocks rally as Evergrande makes payment

TOKYO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Tech stocks climbed in Asia on Friday, following U.S. peers higher, while Chinese property stocks rallied following a surprise interest payment by debt-ridden property developer China Evergrande Group. Meanwhile cyclical stocks dragged amid worries that central bankers will need to tighten monetary policy into slowing...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

205K+
Followers
226K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy