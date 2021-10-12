Unionized group home workers at Sunrise plan to strike

Unionized nursing home and group home workers rallied throughout the early months of 2021 to demand higher wages and improved benefits. Photo credit Shana Sureck for SEIU 1199 NE

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - The SEIU 1199 New England union says about 160 workers at Sunrise Group Home and Day Programs facilities are planning to strike over the inability to reach a new contract.

Frontline caregivers are set to go on strike Tuesday, October 12, at 6:00AM, at all Sunrise Inc. facilities in Connecticut in demand of livable wages, affordable health insurance and a pension.

“Most of these workers are making less than $17 an hour. They have to pay $6,000 in monthly premiums for family health insurance coverage at Sunrise, and no retirement pension to look forward to in their elder years,” said Rob Baril, president of District 1199NE.

Talks broke down between the Union and Sunrise, Inc., after the Lamont Administration authorized more than $184-million in additional state funding to help group homes increase wages and benefits for its workers.

Picket lines will be forming at these four Connecticut locations Tuesday, starting at 6:00 AM: 80 Whitney Street, Hartford; 474 Rt. 87, Columbia; 729 Montauk Avenue, New London; 116 Hawkins Street, Danielson.

Other providers were able to reach a new contract with the SEIU 1199. This includes a deal with ASI, which also had a strike deadline date pending for Tuesday morning, but it was rescinded Monday afternoon.