CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hartford, CT

Unionized group home workers at Sunrise plan to strike

By Morgan Cunningham
WTIC News Talk 1080
WTIC News Talk 1080
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UyCUf_0cOLAjeV00
Unionized nursing home and group home workers rallied throughout the early months of 2021 to demand higher wages and improved benefits. Photo credit Shana Sureck for SEIU 1199 NE

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - The SEIU 1199 New England union says about 160 workers at Sunrise Group Home and Day Programs facilities are planning to strike over the inability to reach a new contract.

Frontline caregivers are set to go on strike Tuesday, October 12, at 6:00AM, at all Sunrise Inc. facilities in Connecticut in demand of livable wages, affordable health insurance and a pension.

“Most of these workers are making less than $17 an hour. They have to pay $6,000 in monthly premiums for family health insurance coverage at Sunrise, and no retirement pension to look forward to in their elder years,” said Rob Baril, president of District 1199NE.

Talks broke down between the Union and Sunrise, Inc., after the Lamont Administration authorized more than $184-million in additional state funding to help group homes increase wages and benefits for its workers.

Picket lines will be forming at these four Connecticut locations Tuesday, starting at 6:00 AM: 80 Whitney Street, Hartford; 474 Rt. 87, Columbia; 729 Montauk Avenue, New London; 116 Hawkins Street, Danielson.

Other providers were able to reach a new contract with the SEIU 1199. This includes a deal with ASI, which also had a strike deadline date pending for Tuesday morning, but it was rescinded Monday afternoon.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTIC News Talk 1080

West Hartford to drop indoor mask mandate

Citing a drop in community transmission and a strong vaccination rate among residents, West Hartford officials are repealing the town's indoor mask mandate and emergency declaration, effective Friday. Mayor Shari Cantor and Town Manager Matt Hart say they've been watching two key metrics: community COVID-19 transition in Hartford County, and...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Danielson, CT
Hartford, CT
Society
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
City
Columbia, CT
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Group Homes#Wtic Radio#Seiu#Sunrise Group Home#Day Programs#Sunrise Inc#Union#The Lamont Administration#Asi
WTIC News Talk 1080

Thieves strike East Hartford convenience stores

East Hartford, Conn. (WTIC RADIO) - East Hartford police are investigating four burglaries within minutes of each other along Main Street early this morning. According to Police Lieutenant Josh Litwin, the suspects hit the establishments around beginning around 3:00. Three convenience stores and a pharmacy were hit. In each case,...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

Groton state senator reacts to mask surplus

GROTON, Conn. WTIC Radio)-The fact that Connecticut has a surplus of more than two-hundred thousand cloth masks provided by FEMA reinforces wasteful spending by the state and federal governments, said Groton State Senator Heather Somers. Her advice, offer the masks to towns. " I'm not sure that was ever done....
GROTON, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Society
WTIC News Talk 1080

Senate Republicans reveal plan for a safer Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC Radio) - Senate Republicans are proposing various legislative changes to juvenile crime response, crime prevention and law enforcement in order to address the rise in crime in Connecticut. With the ever-growing increase of juvenile crime, car thefts and other violent crime, Senate Republican Leader Kevin Kelly stressed...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTIC News Talk 1080

Violations of state vaccine mandate lead to a dozen firings

Thousands of Connecticut executive branch workers have gotten their shots under the governor's vaccine mandate. For those who aren't in compliance, the serious penalties have begun. The governor's office says that 12 probationary employees were terminated Friday, as non-compliant workers with more experience in their jobs faced a 45-day unpaid...
HEALTH
WTIC News Talk 1080

CT triple a: Most deer strike October through December

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC Radio)-During October through December 2020, most of the car strikes involving deer occurred October through December, according to data from the UConn Crash Repository and analyzed by the Connecticut Triple A, the automobile club announced. Nearly four hundred crashes occurred, last year, the most since 2011, said...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTIC News Talk 1080

CT Board of Ed working on bus driver shortage

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC Radio)-To streamline the process of hiring new school bus drivers, the State Board of Education has formed a school bus driver task force. The state is also working with various state agencies to expedite the process, State Board of Education Communications Director Eric Scoville said. The state...
HARTFORD, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

New London police chief on paid leave over complaint

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTIC Radio)_ New London Mayor Michael E. Passero places Police Chief Brian Wright on paid administrative leave following a complaint made Wednesday. The complaint that was made has not been released to the public. An internal investigation is underway, as an outside legal investigator conducts the investigation.
NEW LONDON, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

WTIC News Talk 1080

Hartford, CT
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Hartford.

 https://www.audacy.com/wtic

Comments / 0

Community Policy