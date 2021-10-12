CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jon Gruden officially resigns as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders

By Xóchitl Underwood, Chris Maathuis, Orko Manna
8 News Now
8 News Now
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=294Ejt_0cOLAht300

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In a statement released Monday afternoon, Las Vegas Raiders head coach, Jon Gruden said he was resigning from his post. The announcement was made after new emails surfaced showing he used racist, misogynistic and homophobic comments.

I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I’m sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone.

Jon Gruden, former head coach for the Las Vegas Raiders

The announcement was imminent after a NY Times investigation Monday revealed Gruden had not only used racist comments in an email in 2011, rather that he had regularly used derogatory language in emails during his employment with ESPN.

The report specifically noted that for several years, Gruden “casually and frequently unleashed misogynist and homophobic language … to denigrate people around the game and to mock some of the league’s momentous changes.”

The NY Times investigation notes emails Gruden sent while he was working for ESPN that show that he criticized women referees, drafting of gay players and was intolerant to players protesting during the national anthem.

The report highlights excerpts of various emails Gruden sent to Bruce Allen, the former president of the Washington Football Team, and others. One in particular, where Gruden calls the “leagues commissioner, Roger Goodell, a “faggot.”

The report further reveals the language and comments Gruden made during his time at ESPN. The full NY Times article revealed too many instances that could not go ignored by the league or the owner of the Raiders Mark Davis who also released a statement shortly after Gruden’s official resignation.

I have accepted Jon Gruden’s resignation as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Mike Davis, owner of the Las Vegas Raiders

Gruden’s racist comments came under fire on Friday, after the first email was made public and revealed Gruden wrote complaining about then head of the NFL’s Players Association, DeMaurice Smith, and wrote to Bruce Allen, then with the Washington Football Team that “Dumboriss Smith has lips the size of Michelin tires.”

Gruden had told the Wall Street Journal who first reported on the racist comments that he could not recall the email and added, “I was upset. I used a horrible way of explaining it. I don’t think he’s dumb. I don’t think he’s a liar. I don’t have a racial bone in my body, and I’ve proven that for 58 years.” Gruden was working for ESPN at the time and the NFL was going through collective bargaining.

Earlier on Monday, DeMaurice Smith the Executive Director of the NFL Players Association responded via Twitter about the comments made by Jon Gruden in a 2011 email.

Smith says in a tweet, in part: “The email from Jon Gruden – and some of the reaction to it – confirms that the fight against racism, racist tropes and intolerance is not over. This is not about an email as much as it is about a pervasive belief by some that people who look like me can be treated as less.”

He goes on to add that Gruden reached out to him since the email was first released last week.

The NFL Friday responded with a statement this afternoon saying through a spokesperson, “The email from Jon Gruden denigrating DeMaurice Smith is appalling, abhorrent and wholly contrary to the NFL’s values. We condemn the statement and regret any harm that its publication may inflict on Mr. Smith or anyone else.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Jon Gruden Had Brutally Honest Admission On Colin Kaepernick

Jon Gruden is no longer an NFL head coach, as he resigned from his position with the Las Vegas Raiders following his email scandal. The veteran NFL head coach made racist and homophobic comments, among others, in emails that were uncovered as part of the league’s investigation into the Washington Football Team.
NFL
wglt.org

With Jon Gruden gone, cheerleaders and players want the NFL to release more data

Jon Gruden's exit as an NFL coach is prompting calls for the league to release more information from the investigation that unearthed years' worth of misogynistic, homophobic and racist emails. Some of the loudest calls are coming from former cheerleaders and other employees whose mistreatment by the Washington Football Team...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Goodell
Person
Demaurice Smith
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jon Gruden’s “Truth” Comment

It’s already been over a week since Jon Gruden resigned from his position as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, but apparently this story isn’t close to being over. The New York Times uncovered that Gruden used homophobic and misogynistic language in a series of emails he sent several years ago to former Washington general manager Bruce Allen and others around the league. He also used a racist trope to describe NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith. Once all these disturbing emails came to light, he stepped down.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Raider Nation#Ny Times#Espn
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Painful Rob Gronkowski News

Few NFL players, if any, are as tough as Rob Gronkowski, so you know the Buccaneers tight end was dealing with something serious if he was unable to play on Sunday night. Now, we know exactly what he’s dealing with. FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer reported on Sunday morning that...
NFL
Audacy

Terry Bradshaw under fire over comments on Erin Andrews’ attire

During a segment on Thursday Night Football, Fox NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw was criticized for his comments about reporter Erin Andrews and her country-themed outfit during an interview with Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White. Andrews’ interview aired during the network’s pregame show, before the Buccaneers-Eagles game in Philadelphia. After...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Big Lead

Ben Roethlisberger Is Done

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Cam Newton Had 2 Big Announcements Tonight

Veteran NFL quarterback Cam Newton, who’s been unsigned since getting released by the New England Patriots prior to the start of the regular season, had two big announcements in his latest video posted to YouTube. Newton, speaking in his “Funky Friday” video, confirmed that he has received the COVID-19 vaccine....
NFL
Audacy

Bill Belichick told us this week exactly why Tom Brady is no longer the Patriots' QB

Sometimes the answer is right before your eyes. Or, in this case, your ears. In the endless comments, analysis and hype this week preparing for Tom Brady’s Sunday night return to New England, leading his Super Bowl champion Buccaneers against his fledgling former Patriots team at Gillette Stadium, there was a truth-shall-set-you-free comment from Bill Belichick that didn’t get nearly enough attention.
NFL
Popculture

Colin Kaepernick Shares Big Update on NFL Comeback

Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Furious With Patrick Mahomes’ Brother

Washington Football Team fans have taken to social media on Sunday night to express their frustration with Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson. Social media posts appear to show Jackson Mahomes dancing on the No. 21 logo – painted at FedEx Field in honor of legendary safety Sean Taylor – at some point on Sunday.
NFL
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw’s Controversial Prediction

Former NFL star quarterback turned analyst Terry Bradshaw reportedly made quite the comment on Sunday afternoon. Sam Darnold and the Panthers are off to a very good start this season. Carolina is 3-0, led by the former New York Jets quarterback. Darnold has finally looked like the player the Jets thought they were drafting out of USC.
NFL
8 News Now

8 News Now

2K+
Followers
817
Post
507K+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy