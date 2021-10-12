CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
All 24 Pixar movies ranked

By Abrar Al-Heeti
CNET
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to animation and moving storylines, Pixar stands out. Since the release of Toy Story in 1995, the world's first feature-length computer-animated film, Pixar has developed a plethora of movies that tap into the human experience in the most unexpected ways. Through colorful characters and anthropomorphized toys,...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

TVGuide.com

What to Watch on Netflix Top 10 Movie Rankings on October 18

It's time to stop peering into other people's windows to see what they're watching on Netflix. If you want to know which movies are popular, just check out Netflix's Top 10 list of movies. The Netflix Top 10 Movies list for Monday, Oct. 18 adds four new movies over the weekend, two of them new, one for the kids, and one of them we probably wish we never saw. At No. 1 is the Dutch World War II movie The Forgotten Battle, following the Battle of the Scheldt in 1944, which knocks the elderly bank robber film Going in Style from first to second. Making its debut at No. 7 is Scary Movie 4, just in time for some incredibly mediocre Halloween-appropriate comedy. And bringing up the rear, but worth a watch, is the Norwegian dark comedy The Trip, about a couple going through a pretty bad breakup.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

12 Best Original Netflix Movies, Ranked

Netflix grew from a DVD rental service to a streaming giant releasing original content with 36 Academy nominations and counting to its name. Although some filmmakers who prefer the cinematic experience over streaming services remain reticent to the inevitable industry change happening before our very eyes, that doesn't take away from the fact that streaming platforms such as Netflix produce equally as quality films as those traditionally in theaters.
TV & VIDEOS
imdb.com

The 10 Best Margot Robbie Movies Ranked

Be honest: Did you underestimate Margot Robbie at first? The Australian actress first garnered international attention for the trailer to 2013's "The Wolf of Wall Street," a Kanye-scored masterpiece that sold Robbie's character, Naomi Lapagila, as pure eye candy. That got the internet's curiosity. But Martin Scorsese's classic didn't reduce Lapagila to a bombshell trophy wife, thanks largely to Robbie's incendiary performance. With Robbie at the helm, Lapagila was an interesting, dynamic, and fully-rounded person. That got Hollywood's attention.
MOVIES
imdb.com

The 15 Best John Cusack Movies Ranked

John Cusack is a fascinating movie star who has had many ups and downs throughout his multi-decade career. Alongside his sister Joan, Cusack launched his acting pursuits in the '80s and became renowned for his charisma and his emotional authenticity. The nervous, fast-talking energy that many stars try to emulate comes naturally to Cusack. After he delivered a memorable debut performance working alongside John Hughes in "Sixteen Candles," Cusack's talents became highly sought after by leading filmmakers.
MOVIES
Pocket-lint.com

Massive delays to all future Marvel movies announced

(Pocket-lint) - It seems that Marvel fans will have to wait a touch longer for the upcoming Marvel movies with Disney changing the entire schedule in 2022. Like the rest of the world, film production has suffered delays over the last year which are holding things up. To solve the issue, Disney is simply shifting things about for next year.
MOVIES
College Heights Herald

OPINION: Ranking the ‘Harry Potter’ movies

When “Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone” came out in 2001, it took the wizarding (and human) world by storm. Followed up by seven other movies, the fanbase quickly escalated and the series grew into what it is known as today: a legendary and high grossing film franchise. I’ve loved...
MOVIES
Gamespot

13 Scariest Horror Movie Monsters Of The 2010s, Ranked

While the monster movie has always been a big part of the horror genre, the popularity of big-screen creatures has varied. The 1990s were marked by some great monsters, but as low-budget found footage and post-modern slasher movies became the popular subgenres of the 2000s, monsters took a backseat. But...
MOVIES
ourcommunitynow.com

All 12 'Halloween' Movies Ranked By Critic Consensus

Since debuting over 40 years ago, the iconic film has spurred eleven other movies in the franchise -- across multiple timelines -- and inspired hundreds of imitations in the same genre. But despite the cultural impact of the original "Halloween" flick,
MOVIES
TVOvermind

The 10 Best Supernatural Horror Movies of All-Time

It’s tough to come up with a definitive ‘all-time’ list when there have been so many great movies that have been released to the public over the years, but taking things from a more personal standpoint makes it a little easier at least. Horror movies come in a lot of different shapes and sizes, as the scares that work for some people won’t necessarily work for everyone. But over the years it’s been seen that some horror movies haven’t really withstood the test of time while others have remained the classics we remember since for one reason or another the way they were formed was masterful enough that fans from several generations have managed to enjoy them. Whether a movie is considered to be PC or not, however, the horror aspect that makes each one so great is often enough to keep them in mind. Supernatural horror movies are addictive in a way since people tend to want answers to things they can’t explain, and while science fiction can often give a vague type of explanation, the supernatural aspects of some movies defy any easy answers that might be given. Here are ten of the all-time best supernatural horror movies.
MOVIES
Collider

Every 'The Purge' Movie & TV Season, Ranked

The Purge has become one of the most popular sociopolitical horror franchises of the decade. Based in an alternate reality in which all crime is legal for one night a year, the original examined the dark side of humanity while providing subtle commentary about class structures and racism in America. At its worst, the series can be repetitive, valuing style over substance and containing flat characters that hit the political satire a little too on the nose. At its best, The Purge offers tantalizing psychology, a beautiful escalation of the power of resistance, and an examination of the dangers of encouraging violent divisiveness for the sake of political gain.
TV & VIDEOS
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Spooktober! Here is a Ranking of the Scariest Movies to Hit Theaters

From slashers to seances, a great number of horror films are released every year to satisfy people’s innate desire to be terror-stricken. And as we approach All Hallows’ Eve, many love to rewatch some of the good old classics, as well as newer releases as part of their Halloween rituals.
MOVIES
imdb.com

Ranking All of Hallmark Channel's Fall Harvest Movies

Well, we gotta pass the time until Countdown to Christmas somehow, right? While the Hallmark Channel's iconic seasonal programming event is launching early than ever this year—Oct. 22, more than a week before Halloween—that doesn't mean they just ignored autumn. No, no, no. Since Sept. 11, the network has debuted a new movie every Saturday night as part of their Fall Harvest, a lineup usually filled with more pumpkins than your local patch and leaves so colorful they would make Vermont in October jealous. And this season, stars like American Idol alum Lauren Alaina, Friday Night Lights' Scott Porter and Fuller House hunk Juan Pablo Dipace got in on the cozy fun—all paired with...
MOVIES
geekspin

The greatest coming-of-age movies of all time

Growing up is a universal experience so it isn’t surprising that a lot of us find coming-of-age movies relatable despite our differences in culture, gender, ethnicity, and class. While a coming-of-age film can be a hilarious comedy, a heartbreaking drama, or a bloody thriller, almost all of them usually feature a hard-hitting moment where the protagonist is forced to grow up and make a mature decision for the first time. If you’re looking for some pure nostalgia from when you were just on the verge of adulthood, below are 35 of the greatest coming-of-age movies of all time that you may want to watch.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

The Batman Teaser Brings a Warning Ahead of New Trailer Debut at DC Fandome This Weekend

Today DC released a new tease for the upcoming Robert Pattinson movie The Batman ahead of the new trailer dropping at this weekend's DC FanDome event. The teaser lives up to that name as it is very short, but it does give an ominous sense of darkness that we have been promised from this latest iteration of the Dark Knight, and features a solitary Bat Signal being projected in deep red into the sky, while announcing the trailer's imminent arrival on October 16th and comes with the phrase, "It's not just a signal; it's a warning," which is said by Robert Pattinson in full Batman voice.
MOVIES

