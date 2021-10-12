Jersey Proud: Patriot Invitational golf event raises $700K for veterans

'At the end of the day I'm both. Nobody can take that away from me.'. When Olympic hurdler Jasmine Camacho-Quinn kneels down in the starting blocks, her mind and heart are racing. But once the gun goes off, her body slips into autopilot, a type of flow, and she does what she does best. This past summer what she did was win a gold medal, becoming the first Afro-Latina to do so while representing her mother’s native Puerto Rico.
TIGER ONE will be participating in the Lampasas Fall Invitational this Friday and Saturday. Friday October 8th – – -Hancock Park Golf Club in Lampasas – – – tee time 9:00 am. Leave time from the Athletic Complex will be 6:30 am (players need to arrive 10 minutes early to...
POLAND — Central Maine Detachment 810 Marine Corps League hosted its 3rd Annual Marines Helping Veterans Golf Scramble. Summit Spring Golf Course was the site of this year’s tournament. The weather was great and the course was in super shape. The tournament is held to benefit the following: Maine Veterans Home (South Paris), Honor Flight Maine, Travis Mills Foundation & Quilts of Valor. If you would like more information on how to help support our veterans please contact Charlie Paul at 207-393-7667.
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Freshman Madeline Adam paced the Hartford women's golf team at the Yale Invitational, held at Yale Golf Course. The rookie finished in 49th place after the three-round event, as the Hawks finished 11th overall. COMBINED RESULTS | TEAM RESULTS | INDIVIDUAL RESULTS. TOURNAMENT HIGHLIGHTS. Adam turned...
(LIGONIER, Pa.) - The Carnegie Mellon University men's golf team competed in the final round of The Tartan Invitational on Tuesday and carded a team score of 299. The Tartans placed second in a field of 13 teams with a 907 (301-307-299). The 54-hole, two-day event was hosted by Carnegie Mellon and played at the historic Laurel Valley Golf Club in Ligonier, Pennsylvania, which is a par 72, 7,151-yard course.
TROY, Ala. – Coming off a top-half finish its last time out, the Troy men's golf team returns to the course Monday and Tuesday for the GSU Invitational at the 6,694-yard Berkeley Hills Country Club. Under first-year head coach Forrest Schultz, the Trojans finished seventh among a 15-team field at...
Hemophilia Golf Tournament: Oct. 25 at Ruby Hill Golf Club in Pleasanton. Shotgun start at 10 a.m. $650 per golfer, includes 18-holes (J. Nicklaus designed course), range balls, cart, meals, drinks, and gourmet dinner. Funds raised will support the Hemophilia Foundation of Northern California. To register or for more information, contact Andrea Orozco at andrea.hemofoundation.org, (510) 658-3324.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — The New Jersey City University women's golf team competed in its second event of the Fall portion of the 2021-22 season. The Gothic Knights had three individuals compete at the one-day, 18-hole 2021 Muhlenberg College Invitational, which was hosted at the par-70, 5,702-yard Lehigh Country Club on Monday afternoon, Oct. 11.
Allentown, PA (October 11, 2021) - The DeSales University golf team posted a sixth place finish out of nine teams at the Muhlenberg College Invitational at Lehigh Country Club on Monday afternoon. Junior Jimmy Sapp was DSU's top finisher tying for 19th place with an 81 carding a birdie on...
A “VFW Golf Tournament” is in the works, scheduled for Nov. 13 at The Links at Rolling Hills, to benefit the Corning Veteran's Memorial Hall rehabilitation project. Travis Beckley, a Corning High School grad and former Corning resident, is organizing the fundraiser in honor of his grandfather, David Blanchard, a former member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars for whom the local - David L. Blanchard VFW Post 4218 – is named.
The Southwestern College men's and women's golf squads played in their final tournament of the 2021 fall season on Monday and Tuesday at the Tabor Invitational at Sand Creek Station in Newton. The Moundbuilder teams finished the tourney in fifth and third place, respectively. The men's squad had an average...
NORFOLK, Va. – Following a layoff of nearly three weeks, the Old Dominion men's golf team returns to competition with the Georgia State Invitational, which runs Oct. 11-12 at the Berkeley Hills Country Club in Duluth, Georgia. The Monarchs will play 36 holes on Monday followed by 18 more on Tuesday. Live scoring for all three rounds will be available on Golfstat.
Warren's Gianna Clemente continues to climb the golf ladder. The 13 year old became the youngest champion at a PING Invitational. Clemente won the American Junior Golf Association PING Invitational over the weekend in Oklahoma by four shots. She is ranked 34th in the Rolex AJGA Rankings. She also won...
Thirty teams played in the Eastmont Foundation's 24th annual Golf Classic benefit tournament at Wilderness Ridge Country Club on Sept. 20, raising more than $51,000. After expenses, proceeds will be used for benevolent care for seniors who have exhausted their financial resources and require assisted, long-term care or hospice care.
BEALLSVILLE, Md. – Senior D.J. Griffiths tied for 17th place, highlighting Binghamton's performance at the Georgetown Invitational. The two-day event, which was held at the Four Streams Course, concluded on Monday. In the final standings, the Bearcats were 10th out of 12 teams. Griffiths, who now has three straight Top-20...
BURLINGTON, N.C. – GW golf wrapped up its two-day tournament at the Phoenix Invitational in Burlington, N.C., on Tuesday, finishing 10th overall. Hugo Riboud tied for 19th overall on the player leaderboard after finishing with a season-best two-under-par 211. Riboud's team-leading finish was highlighted by a four-under-par 67 in Monday's second round, which included five birdies.
Hankin Group’s 35th Annual Golf Invitational recently raised a record-breaking $275,000 for the benefit of Handi-Crafters. Almost 250 golfers gathered at the Whitford Country Club in Exton on the first Monday in October to raise funds for the Thorndale-based nonprofit that operates a work center that empowers individuals with disabilities to lead more independent, productive, and fulfilling lives.
WEST LAFAYETTE, Indiana – The Marquette University men's golf team is seven holes into second round action with play suspended in the Purdue Fall Invitational at Kampen Golf Course. Play was halted for the day on Monday at 4:02 p.m. Central time and second round competition resumes Tuesday morning at...
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Coker men's golf team wrapped up play at the Queens Invitational at the Club at Irish Creek on Tuesday (Oct. 12). Caleb Tidd led the way for the Cobras posting a third round score of 67 (-4), bringing his tournament total to 210 (-3). That score would be good enough for a T-22 finish. Tidd was closely followed by junior Killian Ryan, who fired a score of even par 71 in the third round and posted a total of 211 (-2) and a T-29 result.
