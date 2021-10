In a previous newsletter, we told you about a bill in the Legislature, AB 1139, that would have modified the Net Energy Metering (NEM) system in California to the detriment of rooftop solar owners. That Bill died in the Assembly. You would have thought that would end the issue, but not so. California’s three investor-owned utilities (IOU’s) had a backup plan. They are now pursuing a proposal before the California Public Utilities Commissions (CPUC) for new regulations that will implement many of the changes they sought through AB 1139. This article looks at the what the proposed NEM 3.0 regulations, as they are called, mean for current and future rooftop solar owners and how the process is playing out.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO