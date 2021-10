On October 18, Maxo Kream will share Weight Of The World, the Houston rapper's latest full-length and the follow-up to his acclaimed 2019 project Brandon Banks. The album will be released on a Monday instead of the industry-standard Friday. The reason, Maxo explained in a short video shared on social media, is because October 18 is the anniversary of the death of his cousin Woodrow Kream as well as the birthday of his niece. Weight Of The World was also inspired by the shooting death of Maxo's brother Money Madu.

