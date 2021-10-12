CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin City Limits apologises to Phoebe Bridgers for cutting her set short

By Caleb Triscari
NME
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustin City Limits has apologised to Phoebe Bridgers for cutting her sound off before the end of her festival set last weekend. Bridgers’ sound was cut in the lead-up to the climax of her ‘Punisher’ closing track ‘I Know The End’. Footage shows Bridgers continuing to play...

