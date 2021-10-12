BTS 'Blood Sweat & Tears' Music Video Surpasses 800 Million Views, Group's 7th MV To Do So

LIGHTSUM are receiving a lot of love for their latest single album release 'Light A Wish'. LIGHTSUM previously released their single album 'Light A Wish' on October 13, and it was soon ranked highly on the iTunes 'K-Pop Top Album' in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, the UK, Australia, Indonesia, Japan, Canada, Thailand, and Hong Kong. In addition, LIGHTSUM's title track "VIVACE" was ranked #8 on the Bugs real-time music chart. "VIVACE", which means "fast and lively" in Italian, is a house and powerful future bass genre, and utilizes dreamy synth sounds.
Comments / 0