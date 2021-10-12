CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

‘These wounds are fresh:' GVSU remembers boarding school era of Indigenous People’s history

By Lauren Edwards
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11R8WF_0cOL8lRu00

Over the summer, mass unmarked graves filled with hundreds of Indigenous children’s bodies were discovered in Canada. On Monday it was the focus of Grand Valley State University’s Indigenous People’s Day event called ‘Resiliency Through Trauma: The Boarding School Era.’

“This is a good opportunity for all U.S. citizens and others to really build a different relationship with the term ‘get over it,'” said event organizer Lin Bardwell. “I know we’ve all heard that as marginalized people. We just really need to not say that anymore because these wounds are so fresh.”

Bardwell is the Native American Student Initiative coordinator with the Office of Multicultural Affairs at GVSU. She said one of the wounds he people still feel are the boarding schools that thousands of Indigenous children were forced to live in throughout North America.

“I think anyone can imagine having their young children, their grandchildren ripped away forcibly from the home and what that does to that child’s experience,” Bardwell said during an interview on Monday. “If you weren’t parented or abused as a child that's kind of your status quo going into partnering your own children. That is that inter-generational trauma.”

The talk was held in the Pere Marquette Room at GVSU. In the back of the room, on tripods, were several pictures depicting Indigenous children at the schools. One captain read:

"Punishment: Infractions of multiple rules frequently resulted in the withdrawal of privileges and/or extra work details. Also food and water were often withheld. Severe punishment experience by both boys and girls included being forced to kneel for an extended period on a hards surface or beaten with a leather strap or rubber hose. Flogging and other extreme forms of punishment were not banned formally until 1929.’ ~ Mt. Pleasant Industrial Indian School

Opening Day, Operated from June 30, 1893 - June 1934

Bardwell said she's been working in this field for years and still learning more about it.

“We had a lot of boarding schools. We called them boarding schools in the United States. Canada calls them residential schools. So, we did have a lot of schools that operate between the 1800s and 1983 here in the United States,” Bardwell said. “The last one in the nation closed in 1983. It’s located in Harbor Springs, Michigan. It’s called the Holy Childhood. So, these wounds are fresh and the trauma is real.”

In June, Department of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced the Federal Indian Boarding School initiative , to learn in detail what happened at the boarding schools in the states and the children there.

“We are very excited to have Deb Haaland at the Department of Interior. We as a nation need to support her because she still exists within a 200-year-old bureaucracy,” Bardwell said. “So, we really need to stand behind her and give her the support of the work that she set out to do. It is very exciting for a lot of us to have that Indigenous firsthand power and authority and influence in government politics.”

The findings of the initiative are expected to be released in April 2022. In the meantime, Bardwell said people should take the time to learn about Indigenous people’s history.

She said their history is all around us.

“I think locally I would love it if more Grand Rapidians were to take the time to learn about the Anishinabek history along the Grand River, what it means to our community and how to better support our community,” Bardwell said. “That would be a wonderful Indigenous People’s Day.”

Comments / 4

Related
allthatsinteresting.com

Inside The Brutal History Of Indigenous Residential Schools In Canada

From 1883 to 1996, nearly 150,000 Indigenous children were forcibly taken away from their parents and sent to Canadian residential schools where they faced horrific abuse. For over a century, Canada held a dark, open secret. All across the country, officials forcibly took nearly 150,000 Indigenous children away from their parents and sent them off to abusive “residential schools.”
AMERICAS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Traverse City Record-Eagle

Schools celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day with focus on education

TRAVERSE CITY — Monday is Indigenous Peoples’ Day and northern Michigan schools plan to celebrate by educating about Indigenous cultures. In 2019, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a proclamation that recognized Indigenous Peoples’ Day as an official holiday in place of Christopher Columbus Day. Indigneous Peoples’ Day is not yet a federal holiday, and many states still celebrate it as Christopher Columbus Day.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Haaland
Urban Milwaukee

Gov. Evers Signs Executive Order on Indigenous Peoples Day Issuing Formal Acknowledgement, Apology for State’s Historical Role in Indian Boarding Schools

ONEIDA — Gov. Tony Evers on Indigenous Peoples Day today signed Executive Order #136 issuing a formal acknowledgement and apology for Wisconsin’s historical role in Indian boarding schools. The governor’s order also includes a formal declaration of support for the U.S. Department of Interior investigation announced earlier this year and requesting any investigations in Wisconsin be undertaken in consultation with Wisconsin’s Native Nations.
ONEIDA, WI
indybay.org

Indigenous People's Day Webinar

Indigenous Solidarity! On October 11, 2021 and November 24, 2021, you are invited to participate in a two-part webinar at which Indigenous American leaders from across the United States will present. The webinars will focus on issues of human rights and ecological stewardship. The October 11 event will take place...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin tribes share history on Indigenous Peoples' Day

ONEIDA, Wis. — The State of Wisconsin on Monday formally acknowledged and apologized for its role in Native American boarding schools. Governor Tony Evers signed an executive order on the Oneida Reservation as part Indigenous Peoples' Day. “It’s estimated that thousands of Native American kids in Wisconsin were forced to...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indigenous People#Gvsu#Boarding School#The Wounds
NJ.com

Jersey City school in session on holiday to focus of Indigenous Peoples

While other students were off from school for the federal Columbus Day holiday, it looked like a normal Monday for the 637 pre-K through eighth-graders at the Learning Community Charter School in Jersey City. But it wasn’t. The LCCS school day was focused on learning about Indigenous Peoples’ culture and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
WDIO-TV

Former Indigenous boarding school structure still stands in Lac du Flambeau

LAC DU FLAMBEAU (WQOW) - In May and June 2021 Canada was making international headlines after remains were found of more than 1,500 Indigenous children in unmarked graves from seven boarding and residential schools for Indigenous children. This prompted U.S. Secretary of Interior, Deb Haaland to launch an investigation into the United State's same type of schools that were operational in 1819 until the 1960s.
LAC DU FLAMBEAU, WI
Apartment Therapy

Learn the History of the Land You Live On, and 5 More Ways to Celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Many of the cities and towns across the United States have changed the Oct. 11 holiday to Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Some big names still lag behind (looking at you, New York City!), but the question of how to celebrate IPD is becoming more common.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pasadenanow.com

Sequoyah School: Honoring and Celebrating Indigenous and Native People’s Contributions to World Culture

On Tuesday, Sequoyah School honored and celebrated the contributions that Indigenous and Native peoples have made to world cultures. Special guest speaker, Judith Torres, who is a member of the Arhuaco community (pueblo Iku) of the Sierra Nevada of Santa Marta in northern Colombia joined the online gathering via zoom to share with the students about her community’s culture, practices, customs and beliefs and her work as leader of a women weavers collective. It was such a treat to also have a special greeting from Arhuaco ex-governor, Rogelio Mejia, who reminded the participants of the importance of taking care of the planet. Sequoyah School is grateful for having them share their time and knowledge on Indigenous Peoples Day which is everyday at Sequoyah.
PASADENA, CA
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy