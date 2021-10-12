Exacting Length and Will on the Rockets – Raptors Reaction Podcast

There has been drama surrounding Zion Williamson basically from the very beginning of his career with the New Orleans Pelicans. That’s only continuing as the 2021-22 season gets underway, with Williamson undergoing foot surgery over the summer and now missing the start of his third campaign. The communication on the...
Once a star guard at Saint Joseph’s, Delonte West found his NBA career shortened due to a wide variety of on-court and the off-the-court problems. Sadly, another off-the-court incident got him into trouble with the law this week. West was reportedly arrested in Florida this week after reportedly getting into...
The additions of Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony to the superstar duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis give the Los Angeles Lakers one of the most talented rosters on paper of any team in the NBA. But almost immediately, many had questions about how they would fit together. In...
Rajon Rondo and Russell Westbrook are now teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers, and any beef between them is apparently dead. Rondo said as much during his introductory press conference with the Lakers and then again at Tuesday’s Media Day:. If you somehow forgot, there was a bit of Rondo-Russ...
Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan purchased a mansion in River North for $4.5 million earlier this month, according to Bob Goldsborough of the Chicago Tribune. The residence was sold by Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan. In August, DeRozan came to the Bulls in a blockbuster sign-and-trade agreement that sent...
Carmelo Anthony will suit up for his 19th season in the NBA tonight with his new Los Angeles Lakers team and he also has a new pair of kicks for the special occasion.
As first reported by Bleacher Report’s BR Kicks on social media, Jordan Brand has created a special iteration of the Air Jordan 1 Low for the longtime sponsored athlete. According to the outlet, the style dubbed “Baltimore Crab” was made exclusively for Anthony. The shoe pays homage to the 37-year-old forward’s Baltimore roots with a color scheme that resembles a crab.
The exclusive sneaker features a brown-based nubuck upper...
Avery Bradley, a key member of the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2020 championship team, has just returned to the Purple and Gold off waivers. A video has surfaced of Bradley, apparently during the preseason, being asked to come to the Lakers and showing no interest in doing so. Bradley played the...
Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard had major news to share with his fans this week. However, his latest announcement has nothing to do with his eventual return to the hardwood. It turns out Leonard’s executive produced album, Culture Jam Vol. 1, will be officially released this Friday. The album...
Hindsight is always perfect, and NBA contracts are often looked back on as a positive or negative experience. Players are normally paid for what they deserve, but there are cases where there are very bad contracts being given out. So much so, that even retired NBA players are being paid until this day.
The Ben Simmons saga took another turn on Tuesday when the Australian player refused to participate in some defensive drills with the rest of the team. His refusal led Doc Rivers to throw him out of practice and send the player home. This situation has sparked many rumors and speculation...
Los Angeles Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn will have to wait a few more weeks before making his regular-season debut in purple-and-gold. Nunn had been out for over a week with a sprained right ankle, which forced him to miss the Lakers season-opening loss at home to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday (he was initially listed as a game-time decision.)
CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Hornets overcame the third-biggest opening night deficit in the NBA’s last 25 years to win a 123-122 thriller over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, but the thing that left everyone talking happened afterward. LaMelo Ball, fresh off a 31-point performance as a catalyst in the comeback, wore a self-made suit which […]
THIS IS SPORTS SPECTRUM’S INSIDE THE CHAPEL PODCAST. Today on “Inside the Chapel,” Houston Rockets chaplain Malcolm Marshall shares a message from 1 Corinthians 10:23 on the decisions we face in life. “Inside the Chapel” is part of the Sports Spectrum Podcast Network. RELATED PODCASTS:. — Broncos chaplain Reza Zadeh...
On Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, the Houston Rockets are facing off against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. This is Houston’s third preseason game, whereas this is Toronto’s fourth exhibition matchup. BetOnline betting odds are shown down below. Game Information. Start time: 7 p.m. ET. Location: Scotiabank Arena; Toronto, Ontario,...
Houston is 1-1 in the preseason and will return to the court tonight, this time on the road in Toronto. There’s been some slight changes to the starting lineup. We’ll see if this makes Houston look any different. I, personally, like the change. Danuel House Jr. is out for personal...
For the Houston Rockets, one big question entering the 2021-22 season is who becomes the fifth starter surrounding bigs Christian Wood and Daniel Theis and a young backcourt of Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green. Eric Gordon, Danuel House Jr., and Jae’Sean Tate all spent time with the first unit...
There were always going to be nights like this. That was part of the deal, the challenge of playing with a retooled roster filled with players so young and inexperienced. That is why they are called growing pains. It’s not easy. It also is not a bad thing if there...
The Raptors defeated the Rockets, 107-92. OG Anunoby recorded 17 points and four rebounds for the Raptors, while Scottie Barnes added 10 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals in the victory. Jalen Green tallied five points, four rebounds and four assists for the Rockets in the losing effort. The Raptors improve to 2-2 in the preseason, while the Rockets fall to 1-2.
