CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Exacting Length and Will on the Rockets – Raptors Reaction Podcast

By Samson Folk
raptorsrepublic.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamson Folk discusses the Raptors win over...

www.raptorsrepublic.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Pelicans star Zion Williamson’s troubling weight gain, revealed

There has been drama surrounding Zion Williamson basically from the very beginning of his career with the New Orleans Pelicans. That’s only continuing as the 2021-22 season gets underway, with Williamson undergoing foot surgery over the summer and now missing the start of his third campaign. The communication on the...
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saddening Delonte West News

Once a star guard at Saint Joseph’s, Delonte West found his NBA career shortened due to a wide variety of on-court and the off-the-court problems. Sadly, another off-the-court incident got him into trouble with the law this week. West was reportedly arrested in Florida this week after reportedly getting into...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ Rajon Rondo drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook beef

Rajon Rondo and Russell Westbrook are now teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers, and any beef between them is apparently dead. Rondo said as much during his introductory press conference with the Lakers and then again at Tuesday’s Media Day:. If you somehow forgot, there was a bit of Rondo-Russ...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Precious Achiuwa
Person
Og Anunoby
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls' DeRozan buys mansion from Michael Jordan's ex-wife

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan purchased a mansion in River North for $4.5 million earlier this month, according to Bob Goldsborough of the Chicago Tribune. The residence was sold by Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan. In August, DeRozan came to the Bulls in a blockbuster sign-and-trade agreement that sent...
NBA
Footwear News

Jordan Brand Honors Carmelo Anthony’s Basketball Career With Special Air Jordan 1 PE

Carmelo Anthony will suit up for his 19th season in the NBA tonight with his new Los Angeles Lakers team and he also has a new pair of kicks for the special occasion. As first reported by Bleacher Report’s BR Kicks on social media, Jordan Brand has created a special iteration of the Air Jordan 1 Low for the longtime sponsored athlete. According to the outlet, the style dubbed “Baltimore Crab” was made exclusively for Anthony. The shoe pays homage to the 37-year-old forward’s Baltimore roots with a color scheme that resembles a crab. The exclusive sneaker features a brown-based nubuck upper...
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Surprising Kawhi Leonard News

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard had major news to share with his fans this week. However, his latest announcement has nothing to do with his eventual return to the hardwood. It turns out Leonard’s executive produced album, Culture Jam Vol. 1, will be officially released this Friday. The album...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockets#Raptors#Samson Folk#Moderate Observer Enjoy
ClutchPoints

Los Angeles Lakers suffer injury setback to another key player

Los Angeles Lakers guard Kendrick Nunn will have to wait a few more weeks before making his regular-season debut in purple-and-gold. Nunn had been out for over a week with a sprained right ankle, which forced him to miss the Lakers season-opening loss at home to the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday (he was initially listed as a game-time decision.)
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Podcast
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
105.3 RNB

LaMelo’s Loud Neon Fit Steals Show In Hornets Opening-Night Comeback

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte Hornets overcame the third-biggest opening night deficit in the NBA’s last 25 years to win a 123-122 thriller over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, but the thing that left everyone talking happened afterward. LaMelo Ball, fresh off a 31-point performance as a catalyst in the comeback, wore a self-made suit which […]
NBA
sportsspectrum.com

INSIDE THE CHAPEL PODCAST: Rockets chaplain Malcolm Marshall on 'Decisions'

THIS IS SPORTS SPECTRUM’S INSIDE THE CHAPEL PODCAST. Today on “Inside the Chapel,” Houston Rockets chaplain Malcolm Marshall shares a message from 1 Corinthians 10:23 on the decisions we face in life. “Inside the Chapel” is part of the Sports Spectrum Podcast Network. RELATED PODCASTS:. — Broncos chaplain Reza Zadeh...
NBA
basketballinsiders.com

Rockets vs. Raptors: Preview, Prediction and Betting Picks

On Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, the Houston Rockets are facing off against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. This is Houston’s third preseason game, whereas this is Toronto’s fourth exhibition matchup. BetOnline betting odds are shown down below. Game Information. Start time: 7 p.m. ET. Location: Scotiabank Arena; Toronto, Ontario,...
NBA
chatsports.com

Rockets take on Raptors in preseason game three

Houston is 1-1 in the preseason and will return to the court tonight, this time on the road in Toronto. There’s been some slight changes to the starting lineup. We’ll see if this makes Houston look any different. I, personally, like the change. Danuel House Jr. is out for personal...
NBA
Houston Chronicle

3-pointers: Takeaways from Rockets' preseason loss to Raptors

There were always going to be nights like this. That was part of the deal, the challenge of playing with a retooled roster filled with players so young and inexperienced. That is why they are called growing pains. It’s not easy. It also is not a bad thing if there...
NBA
NBA Game Highlights

Toronto Raptors | Game Recap: Raptors 107, Rockets 92

The Raptors defeated the Rockets, 107-92. OG Anunoby recorded 17 points and four rebounds for the Raptors, while Scottie Barnes added 10 points, four rebounds, four assists and three steals in the victory. Jalen Green tallied five points, four rebounds and four assists for the Rockets in the losing effort. The Raptors improve to 2-2 in the preseason, while the Rockets fall to 1-2.

Comments / 0

Community Policy