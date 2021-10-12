Archery Deer Harvest Numbers Remain Down In Warm Fall

Moody County farmers have greatly enjoyed the 2021 fall weather which has given them few interruptions in the soybean and corn harvest. North of Colman on Saturday, Deon Entringer, with grain cart, and Pete Entringer, in combine, tackle a corn field that’s producing a little better than Pete expected. “We’ve been yielding between 175-200 bushels per acre depending on what fields got the rains,” Entringer said adding that they should complete harvesting this week. Another bonus is that corn is low in moisture content, too which reduces drying time. The Entringers completed the bean harvest a couple of weeks ago as did many Moody County farmers. He said those averaged about 50 bushels per acre, again depending on how the rain fell. “It’s been a great harvest so far!”
