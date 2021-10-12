Archery Deer Harvest Numbers Remain Down In Warm Fall

Eminence, MO – A Pleasant Hope man became the first Missourian in modern elk hunting history to harvest an elk by archery. Chris Irick of Pleasant Hope took the 6-by-6 bull elk in Shannon County late in the evening on Oct. 18 and found it early in the morning on the 19. In an ironic twist, a bear hunter found the elk before Chris did, and promptly reported it to local conservation agents. Conservation Agent Logan Brawley responded. As he drove up, he heard Irick yelling, but could not immediately see him. Irick had climbed up about 16 feet in a tree over the elk, making his best effort for cell service to get the elk called in to Telecheck, the system which requires hunters to check harvested game by phone or Internet.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO