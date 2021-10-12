CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Archery Deer Harvest Numbers Remain Down In Warm Fall

northwestmoinfo.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a very young archery deer season, with abnormally warm weather,...

www.northwestmoinfo.com

ozarkradionews.com

First Elk harvested by archery in Missouri

Eminence, MO – A Pleasant Hope man became the first Missourian in modern elk hunting history to harvest an elk by archery. Chris Irick of Pleasant Hope took the 6-by-6 bull elk in Shannon County late in the evening on Oct. 18 and found it early in the morning on the 19. In an ironic twist, a bear hunter found the elk before Chris did, and promptly reported it to local conservation agents. Conservation Agent Logan Brawley responded. As he drove up, he heard Irick yelling, but could not immediately see him. Irick had climbed up about 16 feet in a tree over the elk, making his best effort for cell service to get the elk called in to Telecheck, the system which requires hunters to check harvested game by phone or Internet.
MISSOURI STATE
whmi.com

Local Hunters Can Report Deer Harvest Online This Fall

Livingston County hunters will have a new option to report their deer harvest this fall. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced that hunters can now report their 2021 deer harvest online. All data collected helps the DNR to manage the deer population in Michigan. Reporting a deer is optional, but highly encouraged.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
101 WIXX

Archery, Crossbow Deer Season Coming in as Expecting

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The archery and crossbow deer season is well underway. The DNR’s Jeff Pritzl says numbers are about where they expected them to be. Around 20,000 deer have already been taken since the start of the season on September 18th. “They’re right about on pace with...
GREEN BAY, WI
northwestmoinfo.com

Fall Turkey Harvest Update Provided For Region

Preliminary data from MDC shows hunters checked 2,127 turkeys during Missouri’s fall firearms turkey season, Oct. 1-31. Top harvest counties were Greene with 70 birds harvested, Maries with 58, and Franklin with 55. MDC Photo by MDC Staff, courtesy Missouri Department of Conservation. The Missouri Fall Firearms Turkey season extends...
AGRICULTURE
Clinton Herald

Three deer harvested at youth deer hunt

SAVANNA, Ill. – Youth deer hunters were greeted with a mix of sunshine, torrential rain and lightning at the 15th annual Youth Deer Hunt on Oct. 9 and 10 at the Lost Mound Unit of Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge in Savanna. Also greeting the young hunters...
SAVANNA, IL
fredericksburg.today

Slow down for deer

Autumn is here and along with colorful leaves, crisp air, and shorter days, deer are on the move. Fall is the breeding season for deer, so deer will be more active over the next couple of months than at any other time of the year. Motorists will also be driving more often in the dark, increasing the likelihood of encountering a deer on the road.
ANIMALS
hannapub.com

LDWF announces text-to-tag for deer, turkey harvest

Starting today, October 12, 2021, hunters can tag and validate their deer or turkey harvest directly from their smartphone (via text or website) immediately after the animal is harvested. Log into your account at LouisianaOutdoors.com and select E-tag/Text-to-Tag to enroll, then follow the steps below to tag and validate your harvest via your smartphone.
AGRICULTURE
northwestmoinfo.com

MDC Reminds Fall Hunters of Baiting Regulations

The Missouri Department of Conservation reminds hunters to be aware of baiting regulations during the fall deer and turkey hunting seasons. The use of bait, including grain or other feed, placed or scattered to attract deer or turkey while hunting, is illegal. The regulations are in place to help limit...
HOBBIES
southeastagnet.com

Crops to Plant in the Fall for Harvest the Following Spring

The crops to plant in the Fall for Spring harvest. That’s coming up on This Land of Ours. Overwintering is the process in which you sow seeds in autumn to harvest the following spring. Many seeds not only survive cold temperatures but actually need a period of cold followed by warmth to trigger their germination process.
AGRICULTURE
moodycountyenterprise.com

Weather helpful in fall harvest

Moody County farmers have greatly enjoyed the 2021 fall weather which has given them few interruptions in the soybean and corn harvest. North of Colman on Saturday, Deon Entringer, with grain cart, and Pete Entringer, in combine, tackle a corn field that’s producing a little better than Pete expected. “We’ve been yielding between 175-200 bushels per acre depending on what fields got the rains,” Entringer said adding that they should complete harvesting this week. Another bonus is that corn is low in moisture content, too which reduces drying time. The Entringers completed the bean harvest a couple of weeks ago as did many Moody County farmers. He said those averaged about 50 bushels per acre, again depending on how the rain fell. “It’s been a great harvest so far!”
MOODY COUNTY, SD
Field & Stream

My First Deer: The Gift Buck

I had actually been chasing deer for many seasons before I encountered the notion of a buck giving itself to a hunter. I came to understand the term to mean that, despite normal whitetail behavior or hunter ineptitude, a deer presents an opportunity that the hunter didn’t earn. When that definition finally clicked in my head, I realized that the first deer I ever killed with a bow had gone beyond merely offering himself to me; he insisted.
ANIMALS
outdoorchannelplus.com

Youth Hunter, Kaden Holzbauer, Drops a Double Drop Tine South Dakota Buck on Opening Day

With expectations that opening day would be a management buck hunt, the Holzbauer brothers were astonished when they left the woods with a buck of a lifetime. Kaden Holzbauer has been a deer hunter for years. Together with his older brother and father, the 14-year-old’s go-to spot for whitetail hunting is their family farm in Gregory, South Dakota. The property is rented for cattle, but it is also managed for whitetail deer hunting.
Outdoor Life

Kansas Bowhunter and Outfitter Takes a Giant 200-Inch Buck

Kansas is well known as a top state for hunting giant whitetail deer. Hunter Burkhardt, 27, is a native of the Jayhawk State and has taken plenty of deer with his bow, including three massive Boone & Crockett-class bucks. His latest buck is certainly going to help build Kansas’ reputation as a big buck state.
LIFESTYLE
wcrecord.com

Heat slowing down harvest

GRAFTON—No growing season is ever the same. There will always be a new obstacle that farmers have to overcome and persevere through. Steve Lessard, who has farmed in the Grafton area with his brother Lee since 1979, will be the first to attest to that. “I don’t think it (this beet harvest season) is going to be a nice harvest […]
AGRICULTURE
northwestmoinfo.com

Corn Harvest Now 3/4th Complete In Missouri

Missouri experienced above average temperatures and rainfall statewide last week, but the corn harvest is still 7 points ahead of schedule. Here’s Bob Garino with this week’s Crop Progress Report.
MISSOURI STATE
freedom929.com

DON’T FORGET FALL HARVEST SAFETY

(SPRINGFIELD) Local and area farmers and all ag-related workers are reminded to think “safety first” as they return to the fields for more harvest activity this week. With over half of the local corn and soybean crops harvested and some winter wheat being sown, let’s take our time out their and be safe the rest of this fall. Make sure those farm equipment guards and shields remain in place as the harvest rolls on here in Southeastern and South Central Illinois.
AGRICULTURE

