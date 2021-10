The PGA Tour has informed players that the purse for next year’s Players Championship will increase by a minimum of $5 million, the Golf Channel first reported. The news means the tour’s flagship event at TPC Sawgrass will boast at least a $20 million purse. It is by far the most money allotted in a single stroke-play tournament, and dwarfs the purses of the sport’s four majors in 2021 ($12.5 million for the U.S. Open, $12 million for the PGA Championship and $11.5 million for the Masters and Open Championship). The Players winner will reportedly earn $3.6 million, up from ther $2.7 million Justin Thomas made for his win in March.

GOLF ・ 3 DAYS AGO