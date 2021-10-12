New World: All Spirit Shrine Locations

Get a shot of weekend inspiration with the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. It’s been a long time coming, but sustainability is now a hot topic in spirits – and Scotch whisky is leading the charge. Last month, the Scotch Whisky Association became the first UK food and drink trade body to partner with Race to Zero, the UN’s campaign to promote carbon-cutting initiatives worldwide. The SWA’s goal is net-zero emissions by 2040, 10 years ahead of the UK Government’s deadline. Which sounds impressive until you learn that one of Scotland’s newest distilleries, Nc’nean, is already there.
Comments / 0