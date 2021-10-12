New World: All Spirit Shrine Locations

Being able to collect hemp in New World is necessary to level your harvesting, weaving and armoring skills. Since it is the early game resource for crafting light armor it is scattered around the world and can be easy to find once you know what you are looking for. Most of the time, hemp will spawn in clusters of three to five nodes you can harvest. Once you have a set of nodes you like to harvest you can make a habit of running past them from time to time and keep yourself stocked up on hemp.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO