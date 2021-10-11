Far Cry 6: The Last One to Leave Treasure Hunt Guide

Anton Castillo’s regime on the island of Yara has torn families apart, and with her husband taken to an Outcast Camp and her physically unfit to escape, a mother attempts to give her children a new life away from the island. The path that they were meant to take is what Dani must follow to complete “The Last One to Leave” Treasure Hunt Quest. Doing so will not only reveal what happened to the family but also grant the player a powerful reward. This guide will show you how to complete “The Last One to Leave” Treasure Hunt Quest in Far Cry 6.