CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

Dunkin’ locations in CT holding New England Patriots rally events on Tuesday

By WTNH Staff
WTNH
WTNH
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eyfv8_0cOL54az00

(WTNH) – Four Dunkin’ locations in Connecticut will hold New England Patriots rally events on Tuesday.

The stores in East Hartford, Vernon, Wallingford, and Old Saybrook will get a Patriots makeover. Fans will have a chance to win prizes.

One lucky guest at each Dunkin’ will win two tickets to an upcoming Patriots game. All DD Perks members can score with an exclusive offer for a $2 medium hot or iced coffee every Tuesday through Nov. 2 at Dunkin’ restaurants in New England.

The list of locations is:

  • 38 Windsor Ave. in Vernon Rockville – 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.
  • 639 Main St. in East Hartford – 11 a.m. to noon
  • 694 N Colony Road in Wallingford – 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
  • 923 Boston Post Road in Old Saybrook – 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wallingford, CT
Sports
Wallingford, CT
Food & Drinks
City
Wallingford, CT
City
Vernon, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
City
Old Saybrook, CT
East Hartford, CT
Government
Old Saybrook, CT
Sports
Wallingford, CT
Lifestyle
Wallingford, CT
Government
State
Connecticut State
City
East Hartford, CT
East Hartford, CT
Sports
Local
Connecticut Food & Drinks
Wallingford, CT
Restaurants
Old Saybrook, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Sports
Local
Connecticut Restaurants
WTNH

The third week of October marks National Pharmacy Week

(WTNH) – The third week of October marks National Pharmacy Week, which is a time to recognize the invaluable work pharmacists and technicians make to patient care. To talk about the vital role pharmacists play on the healthcare team and the important work of the past year is Eric Arlia, the senior director of system […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

WTNH

2K+
Followers
867
Post
519K+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy