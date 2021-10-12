Dunkin’ locations in CT holding New England Patriots rally events on Tuesday

(WTNH) – Four Dunkin’ locations in Connecticut will hold New England Patriots rally events on Tuesday.

The stores in East Hartford, Vernon, Wallingford, and Old Saybrook will get a Patriots makeover. Fans will have a chance to win prizes.

One lucky guest at each Dunkin’ will win two tickets to an upcoming Patriots game. All DD Perks members can score with an exclusive offer for a $2 medium hot or iced coffee every Tuesday through Nov. 2 at Dunkin’ restaurants in New England.

The list of locations is:

38 Windsor Ave. in Vernon Rockville – 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

639 Main St. in East Hartford – 11 a.m. to noon

– 11 a.m. to noon 694 N Colony Road in Wallingford – 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

923 Boston Post Road in Old Saybrook – 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

