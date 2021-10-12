CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football: Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter’s offense leading the way into the playoffs

By Luke Gamble
KX News
KX News
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zfapE_0cOL53iG00

The 9-man playoffs start this weekend, and Napoleon-Gackle-Streeter is back in the playoffs for the first time since their region title in 2018.

The Imperials have an explosive offense that is averaging over 35 points per game. Head coach Kelly McLeary says a big part of that is being able to spread the ball around the field.

“I think we just have athletes at all nine positions and it helps us a lot,” Imperials head coach Kelly McCleary said. “Teams can match up with us athlete for athlete I think at the top level, but by the time you get to our fourth or fifth athlete it’s pretty tough to matchup at that point. We can go to four different receivers on any play, so it’s pretty hard to game plan for.”

The Imperials travel to play Mott-Regent-New England for the first round of the playoffs on Saturday.

