Returning players and new additions alike adjusting to new roles for Iowa

Iowa Hawkeye Men’s Basketball is getting ready for its upcoming season. After one of the best seasons in program history, the black and gold will look to pick up where they left off, even with the departure of two players now in the NBA.

Luka Garza and Joe Wieskamp accounted for 46% of the point production for Iowa last season. With them gone, new and old players alike will have to adjust to new roles.

