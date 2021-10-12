CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Sammy Watkins injury update: Ravens WR questionable to return vs. Colts with hamstring injury

Cover picture for the articleRavens wide receiver Sammy Watkins is questionable to return to his team's "Monday Night Football" game vs. the Colts after suffering a hamstring injury. Watkins went down shortly after making the Ravens’ longest play of...

wnav.com

Ravens and The NFL Thursday Night Football

The Ravens have put tackle Ronnie Stanley on injured reserve. Stanley spent the latter half of last season on IR as well because of an ankle injury, and he’s played only in the season opener this year. He said in a statement Tuesday that his ankle isn’t where it needs to be, and he looks forward to coming back fully healthy in 2022. Stanley has been a regular starter for the Ravens since beginning his NFL career in 2016. Now at 5 & 1 and at the top of the AFC North, the Ravens prepare to host the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday afternoon. Our coverage begins at 12:30 on WNAV.
NFL
Ravens HC John Harbaugh Noncommittal About WR Sammy Watkins’ Availability

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins missed the team’s practice on Oct. 13 with a hamstring injury sustained in the win against the Indianapolis Colts two days earlier, and head coach John Harbaugh was noncommittal about Watkins near-term availability. “We’ll just see how long it takes him...
NFL
foxbaltimore.com

Ravens Injury Report with Monday's Game Status vs. Colts; LT Ronnie Stanley OUT

As expected no Ronnie Stanley at left tackle for the Ravens for the fourth consecutive game due to that ankle injury. Stanley is the lone Ravens player ruled out for Monday night versus the Indianapolis Colts. Safety DeShon Elliott (quad), safety Geno Stone (thigh), and offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva (knee)...
NFL
arcamax.com

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson returns to practice; WR Sammy Watkins ruled out vs. Chargers

BALTIMORE — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is on track to play in Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers after returning to practice Friday. Jackson missed Thursday’s workout with an illness but was back on the field for the team’s final session this week. Coach John Harbaugh said Friday that there were no lingering ill effects. Jackson was a full participant Friday and was not listed on the team’s injury report.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts are optimistic about Kwity Paye's hamstring injury

The Indianapolis Colts were without rookie defensive end Kwity Paye for their Week 4 win against the Miami Dolphins, but it appears they remain optimistic about a return soon. Paye re-aggravated a hamstring injury that he had during training camp and the preseason but was able to play in the first three games of the season while starting at right defensive end.
NFL

