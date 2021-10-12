CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tribes celebrate first-ever First Nations Day on State Capitol grounds

By Cameron Brewer
KX News
KX News
 10 days ago

Several tribal nations from across the state celebrated their heritage on the State Capitol grounds on Monday.

First Nations Day is a day honoring Native Americans and their culture. Five tribes from reservations across the state were represented.

A member from the Spirit Lake Nation told us how the acknowledgment of this day is significant to all.

“It’s going to open up a lot of doors for people to start asking a lot of questions not only about Indigenous culture but maybe question their own culture and learn about their own identity and who we are and how we’re all related in some way,” said Donovan Lambert.

First Nations Day was celebrated nationwide.

IN THIS ARTICLE
