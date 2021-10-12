First Alert Forecast: Gusty conditions

Forecast Discussion: The area of low pressure that is being tracked by the National Hurricane Center will make its closest push to the NC coast early Monday morning. Cloud cover will still be present in the East, however we’ll see the transition from mostly cloudy to partly sunny occur over the middle of the day. A few early showers will dot the radar picture during the morning commute, and as the low heads northeastward through the day, the rain will follow. Highs will be slow to return to the 80s, with Monday seeing temps max out in the mid 70s and the upper 70s by Tuesday. “Dry and sunny” will be the defining phrase for this week’s weather and our next chance of rain will hold off until next weekend at the earliest.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 11 DAYS AGO