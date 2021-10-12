CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HALSEY PERFORMS SONGS FROM HER NO. 1 ALBUM, IF I CAN’T HAVE LOVE, I WANT POWER, ON “SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE”

Cover picture for the articleHalsey performed two songs from her new No. 1 album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power, on “Saturday Night Live” in their fourth appearance as a musical guest on the show. Kim Kardashian West hosted. The GRAMMY®-nominated, multi-Platinum artist gave a powerful solo performance of the album’s...

Halsey appeared on Saturday Night Live this past weekend as musical guest, in the episode hosted by Kim Kardashian West which aired live from New York. The appearance marked the Halsey’s fifth time performing on the show, and the artist selected two songs from their recently released fourth studio album ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’ to perform.
