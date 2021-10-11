CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, GA

On Stage Presents Walton County High School One-Act Festival

By Sharon Swanepoel
Monroe Local News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONROE, Ga. – On Stage Playhouse will present the fourth annual Walton County High School One-Act Play Festival at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Walnut Grove High School. Tickets are $5. Marc Hammes, artistic director of On Stage Playhouse, said, “I look forward to seeing our local young actors perform and compete. On Stage continues to strive to support our local schools’ drama programs.” Thespians from Monroe Area High School, Walnut Grove High School and Loganville High School will participate. To follow safe COVID guidelines, all patrons must wear a mask. Here are the schools and their plays: Loganville High School Pitchfork Players. Director: Sandy Williams. Play: “Do Not Go Gentle.” Playwright: Suzan Zeder. Walnut Grove High School Director: Sunny Vidrine. Play: “Peter and the Starcatcher.” Playwright: Rich Elice. Monroe Area High School Director: Bonnie Roberts. Play: “The Real Inspector Hound.” Playwright: Tom Stoppard. The performances will be judged by three members of the On Stage Board of Directors using the competition guidelines of the Georgia High School Association. Prizes will be awarded to the high school drama programs: $1,000 for first place, $750 for second place, and $500 for third place. The funding for the festival is provided by On Stage Playhouse. “This gives the casts a chance to perform in front of an audience and get critiques from knowledgeable drama enthusiasts,” Hammes said. “It also gives them a chance to support and watch the other local high school groups perform. “

news.monroelocal.org

