CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Memphis, TN

Jackson's Great Wolf Lodge set to break ground in 2022; certified site could spur economic growth

By Corey Davis
Memphis Business Journal
Memphis Business Journal
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The CEO of the Jackson Chamber recently told MBJ that the indoor water park and...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Business
City
Jackson, TN
Memphis Business Journal

International Paper Co. announces $2B share repurchase program, decreases cash dividend by 9.8%

Share repurchase programs are nothing new for the company. In October 2018, for example, they also announced a $2 billion share repurchase program. Save the date to join us as we honor the Memphis Business Journal's 41st Small Business Awards finalists. Come join us as we celebrate small business and the impact that it makes in our community.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indoor Water Park#Wolf#The Jackson Chamber#Mbj
Memphis Business Journal

Simmons Bank completes deals with Collierville-based Landmark Community Bank and Memphis-based Triumph Bank

With the acquisitions complete, Simmons has over $25 billion in assets and close to $20 billion in total deposits based off of June 2021 FDIC data. Save the date to join us as we honor the Memphis Business Journal's 41st Small Business Awards finalists. Come join us as we celebrate small business and the impact that it makes in our community.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Memphis Business Journal

Memphis industrial market continues record-breaking pace

“It is incredibly hot, and it doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon." Nominations for the tenth annual Building Memphis are now open. The awards program honors commercial construction projects completed during the calendar year of 2021 that reflect professional excellence in the areas of architecture, design, engineering, and development; that represent significant economic impact through capital investment, job creation, and long-lasting revitalization; and positively impact the city through community vision, sustainability, and beautification. Building Memphis honors the project’s major players, including owners/developers, engineers, architects/designers, contractors, and financial lenders. You can show your support of the city by nominating today.
MEMPHIS, TN
Memphis Business Journal

Starbucks, Sports Clips sign long-term leases for Arlington shopping center

"Arlington was primed for this." Nominations for the tenth annual Building Memphis are now open. The awards program honors commercial construction projects completed during the calendar year of 2021 that reflect professional excellence in the areas of architecture, design, engineering, and development; that represent significant economic impact through capital investment, job creation, and long-lasting revitalization; and positively impact the city through community vision, sustainability, and beautification. Building Memphis honors the project’s major players, including owners/developers, engineers, architects/designers, contractors, and financial lenders. You can show your support of the city by nominating today.
ARLINGTON, TN
Memphis Business Journal

Memphis Business Journal

Memphis, TN
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT

The Memphis Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/memphis

Comments / 0

Community Policy