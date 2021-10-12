CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas abortion law impacting Nevada organizations

By Steve Wolford
news3lv.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Planned Parenthood representatives in Nevada say the more restrictive new abortion law approved by Texas lawmakers is being felt in the Silver State. “We've actually already seen an increase in patients coming from Texas, so we've seen a 130% increase in our region,” said Lindsey Harmon, with...

Dallas News

Texas’ new abortion law violates the state constitution

The novel feature of Texas Senate Bill 8, known as the Texas Heartbeat Act, is its provisions that deputize millions of Texans to serve as enforcers of the law that bans abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected, may also be its undoing under a unique provision of the Texas Constitution of 1876. The “open courts” clause of the state constitution guarantees Texas citizens the right of meaningful access to the state’s courts.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois abortion clinic sees uptick in out-of-state patients following Texas abortion law

ST. LOUIS– In the first month a new Texas law banning most abortions went into effect, the Planned Parenthood clinic in Fairview Heights, Illinois says it saw a 47% increase in the number of patients coming from outside its normal service areas. The facility says it is seeing more patients from Louisiana, Arkansas, Kentucky, Tennessee, […]
WREG

Judge orders Texas to suspend new law banning most abortions

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge ordered Texas to suspend the most restrictive abortion law in the U.S., calling it an “offensive deprivation” of a constitutional right by banning most abortions in the nation’s second-most populous state since September. The order Wednesday by U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman is the first legal blow to the Texas […]
Inside Higher Ed

Texas Abortion Law Threatens Academic Freedom

As of Sept. 1, Texas has a new law that effectively overturns Roe v. Wade. This law bans abortion after six weeks and empowers private citizens as enforcers. While this law has received much warranted attention, including numerous legal challenges, what is missing is how it threatens educators with potential lawsuits.
Houston Press

Federal Judge Blocks Texas Abortion Law — For Now

”Labeling it an "unprecedented and transparent statutory scheme," a federal judge Wednesday issued an order blocking the new Texas abortion law — at least for now — which means that abortion providers can resume their activities in the state if they feel confident enough to do so. Predictably, the opinion...
KTEN.com

Challenge to Texas abortion law moves through the courts

(KTEN) — An federal judge on Wednesday suspended the Texas Heartbeat Act, a new law that effectively bans abortions after six weeks. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman called the law an "offensive deprivation" of a constitutional right. The law had its early challenges, but this decision is really the first...
WFMZ-TV Online

Texas abortion law elicits mixed reaction

A restrictive abortion law was enacted in the state of Texas on Sept. 1. The law, known as Senate Bill 8 (SB 8), was signed into law by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in May. The Supreme Court denied an emergency appeal from abortion providers in Texas to block the law from going into effect by a vote of 5-4 on Sept. 2.
Council on Foreign Relations

Women This Week: Texas Abortion Law Temporarily Blocked

U.S. District Court Blocks Texas Abortion Law; China Seeks to Reduce Abortions. A U.S. federal judge ordered Texas to halt enforcement of its restrictive abortion law that prevents almost all abortions in the state. Despite the judge’s order, abortion providers could be sued retroactively for any procedures they conduct should the suspension be lifted. Meanwhile, the Chinese government released new guidelines on women and children’s health that included a line on seeking to lower the number of “medically unnecessary” abortions. The guidelines did not discuss the Chinese government’s policy on abortion in detail, but observers say it aligns with government efforts to increase the Chinese population, such as China’s removal of its one-child policy in 2015.
clarkchronicle.com

The Controversy Behind The Texas Abortion Law

Governer Greg Abbott signed the “heartbeat bill” into law, that would take effect September 2021, making Texas the most restrictive state in the nation regarding abortion services. The law took a measure that would ban abortions in Texas after only six weeks of pregnancy, before most women are even aware they are pregnant. This contentious law has created oppurtunities for almost any individual to sue abortion providers and raised chaos among citizens about the morality behind it.
Binghampton University Pipe Dream

Texas abortion laws reverse decades of progress

On Jan. 22, 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Roe v. Wade, a landmark decision legalizing abortion across the United States. Roe v. Wade protects a woman’s right to seek an abortion under the 14th Amendment’s right to privacy and lays out a framework based on trimester. In the first trimester, all abortions must be legal. In the second trimester, the state may regulate abortions based on maternal health. In the third trimester, a state may ban abortions, but must have exceptions for when the mother’s or baby’s health is in danger. In the 1992 Supreme Court case Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the Court ruled that women have the right to an abortion until around 23 weeks of gestation, when there is a chance for fetal survival outside of the womb, further affirming Roe v. Wade. These rulings were a major win for women’s rights. However, this right is currently under attack across the country.
siliconhillsnews.com

Austin Startup Week Panel Discusses the Growing FemTech Industry and the Impact of Texas’ Restrictive Abortion Law

FemTech, which includes everything from menstrual products to telehealth services, is an industry that growing rapidly globally. Austin Startup Week hosted a panel discussion Wednesday with innovators from across the country to talk about telehealth services and the FemTech industry. Women’s telehealth is bridging the gaps of access, said Shawna...
KRGV

Valley gynecologist reacts to Texas abortion law

While the legal battle continues with the Texas abortion law, one gynecologist in the Valley says patients will look wherever possible to end their pregnancy, regardless of the consequences. Dr. Samantha Bernal says Senate Bill 8 won't entirely stop Texans from getting an abortion. "And we are, unfortunately going to...
19thnews.org

Planned Parenthood groups detail the impact of Texas’ abortion law on patients and providers in legal brief

Three days after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit allowed Texas’ six-week abortion ban to resume and roughly 24 hours before the deadline the court set for the Department of Justice to respond, six regional Planned Parenthood groups in Texas and surrounding states have filed a brief detailing the impact the ban has had on patients and providers.
POLITICO

Appeals court temporarily reinstates Texas abortion law

A U.S. court of appeals has temporarily stayed the injunction on the Texas abortion law while it reviews the state’s request to restore the near-total abortion ban “as soon as possible.”. The temporary stay means that Texas courts can proceed with cases under the new Texas abortion law, known as...
