Texas abortion law impacting Nevada organizations

On Jan. 22, 1973, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Roe v. Wade, a landmark decision legalizing abortion across the United States. Roe v. Wade protects a woman’s right to seek an abortion under the 14th Amendment’s right to privacy and lays out a framework based on trimester. In the first trimester, all abortions must be legal. In the second trimester, the state may regulate abortions based on maternal health. In the third trimester, a state may ban abortions, but must have exceptions for when the mother’s or baby’s health is in danger. In the 1992 Supreme Court case Planned Parenthood v. Casey, the Court ruled that women have the right to an abortion until around 23 weeks of gestation, when there is a chance for fetal survival outside of the womb, further affirming Roe v. Wade. These rulings were a major win for women’s rights. However, this right is currently under attack across the country.

TEXAS STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO