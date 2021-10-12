VOLLEYBALL: Lakeview Academy wins 2 of 3 in four-team match at Habersham Central

Lakeview Academy's Lucy Park (22) serves during a 2021 match. Photo courtesy Derek Fadool

Lakeview Academy's volleyball squad picked up wins against Stephens County (2-0) and Pinecrest Academy (2-0) on Monday in Mount Airy.

Against Stephens County, Lucy Park had eight kills and six digs for the Lady Lions.

Against Pinecrest Academy, Mercy Rico had five aces, and Park had seven aces and nine digs.

Lakeview Academy lost its match 2-0 against Habersham Central.

Up next, No. 5 seed Lakeview Academy faces No. 4 Mount Pisgah in the Region 6-A private schools tournament Tuesday at Fellowship Christian.

