Stephens County, GA

VOLLEYBALL: Lakeview Academy wins 2 of 3 in four-team match at Habersham Central

The Times
The Times
 9 days ago
Lakeview Academy's Lucy Park (22) serves during a 2021 match. Photo courtesy Derek Fadool

Lakeview Academy's volleyball squad picked up wins against Stephens County (2-0) and Pinecrest Academy (2-0) on Monday in Mount Airy.

Against Stephens County, Lucy Park had eight kills and six digs for the Lady Lions.

Against Pinecrest Academy, Mercy Rico had five aces, and Park had seven aces and nine digs.

Lakeview Academy lost its match 2-0 against Habersham Central.

Up next, No. 5 seed Lakeview Academy faces No. 4 Mount Pisgah in the Region 6-A private schools tournament Tuesday at Fellowship Christian.

High school scores can be submitted by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com.

