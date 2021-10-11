CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PACAF commander takes CSAF Action Order B to heart, accelerates change within Indo-Pacific

By Staff Sgt. Hailey Haux, Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs
Frontiersman
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii -- U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander, immediately approved seven action orders to eliminate bureaucracy, forwarded eight more to the Secretary of the Air Force and Chief of Staff of the Air Force for their consideration, added eight more that he endorsed for future refinement and rejected only one proposal during the PACAF Fall Commander’s Conference, Sept. 28.

