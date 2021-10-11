PACAF commander takes CSAF Action Order B to heart, accelerates change within Indo-Pacific
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii -- U.S. Air Force Gen. Ken Wilsbach, Pacific Air Forces commander, immediately approved seven action orders to eliminate bureaucracy, forwarded eight more to the Secretary of the Air Force and Chief of Staff of the Air Force for their consideration, added eight more that he endorsed for future refinement and rejected only one proposal during the PACAF Fall Commander’s Conference, Sept. 28.www.frontiersman.com
