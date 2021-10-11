PACAF commander takes CSAF Action Order B to heart, accelerates change within Indo-Pacific

Oddly, it shares its moniker with the NATO reporting name of a prominent Russian military aircraft. One of the shyest aircraft types operated by U.S. Special Operations Command — the specially configured twin-turboprop Dash 8 SOCOM Tactical Airborne Multi-Sensor Platform, or STAMP — has been given the name Foxhound, it’s recently been revealed. The information emerged as part of an announcement that the modifications were recently completed on the latest example, which SOCOM acquired to replace one lost in a terrorist attack in Kenya last year.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 3 DAYS AGO