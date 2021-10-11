Best of the blotter

• A Teton County sheriff’s deputy passed a vehicle stopped on Spring Gulch Road along Cattleman’s Bridge at a recycling bin area at 11 p.m. Oct. 4. The deputy approached the vehicle because overnight parking and camping are banned at the location, Sgt. Clay Platt said. The 22-year-old male driver from Lincoln County said he didn’t see the signs and had just driven by and pulled in. The deputy then smelled marijuana and searched the vehicle, finding a small container from a dispensary in the driver-side door, some plant-form marijuana, a container of THC wax and paraphernalia. Throughout the stop, Sgt. Platt said, the driver was constantly eating Cheez-Its. The deputy issued the driver a citation for possession of a controlled substance, plant form, less than 3 ounces.