POTD: Unique Flintlock V-Spring Black Powder Tester

By Sam.S
AllOutdoor.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to today’s Photo of the Day! So, this is a new discovery for me. Here we have a powder tester made to test batches of black powder. This most likely was made in a time where black powder was still prominent. The way powder testers work is that it is basically a gun loaded with a charge of black powder and no projectile. When fired (in this case) the cup at the front of the muzzle is forced forward a certain measurable amount. This amount indicates how much bang a batch of powder has and if it is within specification for what that company was trying to achieve.

#Potd#Flintlock#Testers#Island Auction Company
