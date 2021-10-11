POTD: Unique Flintlock V-Spring Black Powder Tester
Welcome to today’s Photo of the Day! So, this is a new discovery for me. Here we have a powder tester made to test batches of black powder. This most likely was made in a time where black powder was still prominent. The way powder testers work is that it is basically a gun loaded with a charge of black powder and no projectile. When fired (in this case) the cup at the front of the muzzle is forced forward a certain measurable amount. This amount indicates how much bang a batch of powder has and if it is within specification for what that company was trying to achieve.www.alloutdoor.com
