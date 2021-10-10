Public Auctions - Auction - 10/21/21
Notice of Self Storage Sale Please take notice Go Store It- Johns Island located at 3455 Maybank Hwy intends to hold a sale to sell the property stored at the facility by the below list of occupants whom are in default at an auction. The sale will occur as on online auction via www.storagetreasures. com on 10/21/21 at 3:00 P.M. Suzanne Bunnell Cole: Unit# A-209 Vacuum, Yard Tools, Vanity This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply. AD# 1964019.www.postandcourier.com
