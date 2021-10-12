CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moderna has no plans to share its COVID-19 vaccine recipe

ROME (AP) — Moderna has no plans to share the recipe for its COVID-19 vaccine because executives have concluded that scaling up the company’s own production is the best way to increase the global supply, the company’s chairman said Monday. In an interview with The Associated Press, Noubar Afeyan...

