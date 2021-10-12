Asking the Experts: Ballad official optimistic by declining hospitalizations but still concerned

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health Chief Medical Information Officer Dr. Mark Wilkinson says he is optimistic over declining COVID-19 hospitalizations but is still concerned by the region’s low vaccination rate.

On Monday, Ballad reported 234 COVID-19 inpatients, including 69 in intensive care and 54 on ventilators.

Watch Wilkinson’s interview with Sara Diamond above.

