LOS ANGELES (CBS SF) — It’s something computer analytics can’t measure nor money can buy. It’s called grit and it’s what powered the San Francisco Giants to a 1-0 victory in a pivotal Game 3 of their historic National League Divisional Series showdown with the Los Angeles Dodgers. On paper with the best-of-5 series tied at 1-1, it appeared everything pointed to a Dodger win Monday night. The nearly unbeatable Max Scherzer — one of baseball’s highest-paid pitchers at $34.5 million a season — was on the mound. Los Angeles had won 16 straight home games to end the regular season and...

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO