NJ Democrats issue profane ad skewering GOP gubernatorial candidate for once wanting to ban cursing

By Jon Brown
Fox News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New Jersey Democratic State Committee (NJDSC) issued an ad replete with profanity Monday to attack Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli for once supporting a law to ban cursing when he served on the Raritan Borough Council. The ordinance, which Raritan passed 5-0 in 1994, prohibited "rude or indecent...

Comments / 36

E-Man
9d ago

Ok I’ll ask every legal registered voter. What has Murphy do for the legal tax paying American citizens and what has a democrat done for the legal tax paying American citizens. I’ll wait for your answer.

Reply(2)
12
Ken Honeycutt
7d ago

The Communist government wants to gain total control over our Nation . We here in NJ can start stopping them by getting rid of one of their comrades . If we don’t stop them now we will lose our freedoms and our Nation.

Reply
6
donsjd007
9d ago

Murphy is a rich out of touch carpet bagger go back to Boston or wherever you are from, guy is a disaster

Reply
11
