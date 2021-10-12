NJ Democrats issue profane ad skewering GOP gubernatorial candidate for once wanting to ban cursing

We have spent an awful lot of time telling you what we think about the Biden administration. We do it virtually every night, a little repetitive. So for once, we're going to let the Biden administration speak for itself. This show has obtained some recently shot footage of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, the president and vice president of the United States, or vice versa, depending on your view footage that shows them in their private moments deep within the federal compound in Washington. It is a remarkable window into who these people really are, and maybe the most remarkable thing about it is that this video comes from the Biden administration itself. They released it, apparently on purpose. They wanted you to see it. They thought you would be impressed. They thought it'd make them look good. Keep that in mind if you watch the clip from Kamala Harris’ "surprise" birthday party the other day.

