Tom's Newsmaker guest today is Dr. Sonja Santelises, the CEO of the Baltimore City Public Schools. Students and teachers have returned to their classrooms. Teachers and staff are required to be vaccinated, and everybody is wearing masks while indoors. As Liz Bowie reports in the Baltimore Sun: the City School system is the only one in the Baltimore metro region that tests unvaccinated students and staff weekly. It’s an expensive program, but it has turned up dozens of asymptomatic cases, and along with mask mandates, it’s credited with keeping outbreaks to a minimum.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO