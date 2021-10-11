CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Paw Paw, MI

Mary Louise (Pugsley) Adams

983thecoast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMary Louise Adams age 93, of Kalamazoo and formerly of Paw Paw, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2021 at Friendship Village in Kalamazoo. She was born April 8, 1928, on Easter Sunday, in Paw Paw, Michigan, the daughter of Clifford G. Pugsley and Edith (Baxter) Pugsley. Until her husband’s death in 2005, she was a life-long resident of Van Buren County (Paw Paw and Lawton). Mary attended grades 1-8 in a one room country school house. She was the 8th grade valedictorian… there were two people in her class. She graduated from Paw Paw High School, class of 1946 where she enjoyed music, 4H and helping on the farm.

www.983thecoast.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Moscow Township, MI
City
Detroit, MI
Paw Paw, MI
Obituaries
Michigan State
Michigan Obituaries
City
Kalamazoo, MI
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
City
Lawton, MI
City
Paw Paw, MI
CBS News

John Deere workers strike

More than 10,000 John Deere workers are on strike after contract negotiations broke down. Charlie De Mar has more.
LABOR ISSUES
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel moves against Bannon, sets contempt vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — A congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection moved aggressively against close Trump adviser Steve Bannon on Thursday, swiftly scheduling a vote to recommend criminal contempt charges against the former White House aide after he defied a subpoena. The chairman of the special committee, Rep. Bennie...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

US to restore full pension of FBI official fired under Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe has won back his full pension as part of a settlement of his lawsuit arising from his firing during the Trump administration more than three years ago, his lawyers announced Thursday. McCabe, a frequent target of then-President Donald Trump’s ire, was...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eva Adams
Person
James Dean

Comments / 0

Community Policy