Mary Louise (Pugsley) Adams

Mary Louise Adams age 93, of Kalamazoo and formerly of Paw Paw, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2021 at Friendship Village in Kalamazoo. She was born April 8, 1928, on Easter Sunday, in Paw Paw, Michigan, the daughter of Clifford G. Pugsley and Edith (Baxter) Pugsley. Until her husband’s death in 2005, she was a life-long resident of Van Buren County (Paw Paw and Lawton). Mary attended grades 1-8 in a one room country school house. She was the 8th grade valedictorian… there were two people in her class. She graduated from Paw Paw High School, class of 1946 where she enjoyed music, 4H and helping on the farm.