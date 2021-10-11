CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
VARDIS Announce A New Double Live Album!

rockeramagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVardis, the British NWoBHM legends announce a new double live album with "GUARANTEED NO OVERDUBS" In the 1970s Vardis' relentless touring of the working men's clubs of Northern England took them to support slots with Hawkwind, Slade, Motörhead and Saxon, emerging with a reputation for a unique heavy rock attack and high energy technical brilliance. On November 1st 1980 Vardis' live debut LP 100 M.P.H. entered UK Album Charts at #52 and instantly became a foundational record of the New Wave of British Heavy Metal. The power trio's fusion of fast punk rhythms, relentless heavy riffs and blistering blues rock solos echoes through Metallica's 1983 Kill 'Em All and Megadeth's 1985 Killing Is My Business ... and Business Is Good!, and became an old school Heavy Metal classic.

www.rockeramagazine.com

