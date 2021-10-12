CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Zoo’s sloth habitat to be named after boy who passed away earlier this year

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DaSiV_0cOKzqGU00
Zoo's sloth habitat to be named after boy who battled rare disease Photo Courtesy: Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden (Photo Courtesy: Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden)

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is renaming its sloth habitat after a Cincinnati boy who passed away earlier this year.

According to the zoo, Oliver Nicholson and his brother were born seven weeks premature and diagnosed with a series of rare birth defects that affect different systems in the body. He would have been two years old Monday, October 11.

His father told the zoo he gave him a stuffed sloth during one of his hospital stays that he slept with every night.

When the family learned the zoo’s sloth was pregnant, they started a petition to name the baby after Oliver.

Unfortunately, the zoo announced on Sunday, October 10 that the baby sloth was stillborn.

The zoo will still honor Oliver by renaming the exhibit the “Oliver Nicholson Memorial Sloth Habitat.”

“We had been in contact with the zoo and had discussed other ways that we could honor Oliver,” said Alex Nicholson, Oliver’s father. “This tribute will be lasting and means so much,” said Alex. “It gives us a huge bright spot on an especially difficult day and some positive news to share with the 80,000 people who signed our petition.”

The zoo says that Lightning, the mother of the sloth baby, is currently in the Zoo’s Animal Ambassador Center but will likely be reunited with Moe, her 22-year-old companion, in The Oliver Nicholson Memorial Sloth Habitat at some point in the future.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

CDC panel approves Moderna and J&J boosters

A CDC advisory panel is recommending booster doses of both Moderna's and Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccines. Now CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky will decide whether to accept or revise the committee's recommendations. Meg Oliver has more.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Cincinnati, OH
Pets & Animals
City
Cincinnati, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zoo#Sloth#Cincinnati Zoo
The Hill

Ethics office warned officials about unnecessary trades

The Federal Reserve’s ethics office warned officials against making unnecessary trades in March 2020, when the central bank was beginning to take measures to support the financial market as the pandemic was starting to take hold in the U.S. The New York Times reported on Thursday that the Fed’s Board...
ECONOMY
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
46K+
Followers
69K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy