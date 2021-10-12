CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texans worry Tesla relocation to Austin could price them out of housing

By Steven Sarabia
fox7austin.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas - Homes in Austin continue to lead the pack when it comes to price growth. "Just an astounding amount of growth, it’s really unheard. It’s been leading the nation and price growth all year and home prices are up more than 40% since 2020," said Daryl Fairweather the chief...

www.fox7austin.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
24/7 Wall St.

Major Cities With the Most Affordable Housing

As of September, the typical mid-tier home in the U.S. was valued at $308,220, an increase of 18.4% over the past year, according to real estate firm Zillow. The organization further predicts housing values will soar another 15.4% over the next 12 months. Fueling skyrocketing prices are low inventory, cheap interest rates that make borrowing […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Real Estate
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Del Valle, TX
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Business
CNBC

Single-family rents are surging, and investors are flooding the market

Demand for single-family rental homes is showing no sign of easing up, and that is pushing rents through the roof, especially for the highest-priced properties. As a result, investors are now flooding into the market again, after falling back a bit during the first year of the Covid pandemic. Nationally,...
HOUSE RENT
MarketWatch

Zillow to stop purchasing U.S. homes after building big backlog and facing staff shortages: Bloomberg

Zillow Group Inc. is pausing the purchase of U.S. homes as it works through a backlog of properties, Bloomberg News reported Sunday. The real-estate platform acquired more than 3,800 homes in the second quarter, after expanding into the home-flipping business in 2018 through its Zillow Offers unit. That company invites homeowners to request an offer on their house and uses its algorithms to come up with a price. If an owner accepts, it purchases the property, makes some repairs and puts it back on the market. "We are beyond operational capacity in our Zillow Offers business and are not taking on additional contracts to purchase homes at this time," a spokesperson for Zillow told Bloomberg in an email. "We continue to process the purchase of homes from sellers who are already under contract, as quickly as possible." The iBuying process, while powered by algorithms and pools of capital, also requires humans, including inspectors, contractors and decorators. But finding those workers has become challenging during the pandemic, which has see labor shortages across the economy. Zillow shares were down 6% premarket and have fallen 26% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 19%.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Home Price#Housing Prices#Affordable Housing#Redfin
Austin Business Journal

Will Tesla HQ squeeze Austin’s housing market?

“I don’t know, in terms of the number of employees this is going to bring, whether this will move the needle much at all, but in terms of the broader perception of Austin, it’s going to move the needle considerably," one expert said. This article looks at housing prices and statistics caught up in the Tesla effect so far and a peek at where Tesla executives are moving.
AUSTIN, TX
newyorkcitynews.net

Elon Musk seeks to sell California mansion as Tesla relocates to Texas

SAN FRANCISCO, California: The Silicon Valley home of Tesla founder Elon Musk, which he originally bought for $29.85 million in 2017, has been re-listed for $32 million, more than $5 million less than its previous listing of $37.5 million. According to Zillow, where the home was previously listed, Musk's historic...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

“Boise Is In A Full Fledged Housing Crash” Real Estate Expert

We all know the saying, what goes up, must go down. This could be good news for those in Boise and its surrounding areas looking for a reasonable price on a home. From a Florida Atlantic University study, Boise has already been recognized as America's most overpriced home market. Now, Idaho's capital city could be in line for some steep price reductions in home prices. This is excellent news if you're buying a home and not so great if you're selling your home.
BOISE, ID
bizjournals

Out-of-the-blue phone call resulted in Tesla's huge Austin land buy

Elon Musk was in town. At the time, it was a novelty. Real estate broker Matt Mathias was pulling up his ski pants in Telluride, Colorado, when he said he got the call that would further change Austin's trajectory. Musk likes Austin, but he doesn't see any land that fits...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Tesla
therealdeal.com

Tesla moving HQ from Silicon Valley to Austin

Tesla is relocating its headquarters to Austin, Texas, from Silicon Valley in the tech world’s latest major shift to the Lone Star State. CEO Elon Musk revealed the decision during a shareholders meeting at Tesla’s factory just outside the Texas capital, saying the company was contending with a “limit to how big you can scale in the Bay area.”
BUSINESS
Ars Technica

Tesla relocates from California, sets up new corporate HQ in Texas

On Thursday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk told investors that the US's largest electric carmaker has moved its headquarters from California to Texas. In 2020, Musk personally relocated to Texas, which is home to SpaceX facilities and a new Tesla factory outside Austin. Now the Texas state capital will be the new official home of Tesla, too.
CALIFORNIA STATE
wfxb.com

Tesla Headquarters Moving From California to Austin Texas

Elon Musk announced yesterday that the Tesla headquarters will be moving out of California and into Austin, Texas. During his announcement he cited several reasons for leaving their current location which includes housing affordability and long commutes, he also said the factory in Austin is just five minutes from the airport and 15 minutes from downtown. This news comes after Musk announced last December that he had moved to the Lone Star State.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy