Shipping containers now can be used as tiny homes on property zoned for mobile homes or multi-family dwellings in Lakeland. For containers being converted into tiny homes, the exterior would also have to be modified to include windows, “doors, awnings, and finishing materials such as stucco, fiber, or cement siding, or other materials appropriate for residential use,” the proposal states. The plans would have to be approved through the conditional use process.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO