The local bourse ended lower on Thursday, in tandem with global stock markets, as investors feared that the potential collapse of Evergrande (HK: 3333 ) could send seismic waves through global financial markets. The Chinese property developer halted a deal to trade its property-management division to arch-rival for $2.6 billion - a deal that would have provided much-needed liquidity for the business as it faces fast-approaching debt payment deadlines. The property developer will most likely default on over $18 billion worth of offshore bonds if it fails to make a coupon payment by next week. Reuters reported that Evergrande’s share price fell by 12.50%, while the Evergrande Property Services stock fell by 8% for the day.

STOCKS ・ 7 HOURS AGO