CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

St. Joseph Public Schools To Hold Presentation On Diversity And Equity

983thecoast.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Joseph Public Schools will host a couple of presentations this month on diversity, equity, and inclusion with students, parents, staff, and the community. Dr. Adolph Brown will present “Don’t...

www.983thecoast.com

Comments / 0

Related
todayswomannow.com

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion | Community Foundation of Louisville

The population isn’t made up of just one kind of person, and more and more companies understand that the workforce needs to reflect and mirror the population. Ramona Dallum Lindsey, Vice President, Equity and Impact for the Community Foundation of Louisville, shares about how the organization continuously works toward this goal.
CHARITIES
Herald-Palladium

Clinical psychologist, educator talks bias at St. Joseph schools event

ST. JOSEPH — Dr. Adolph Brown III showed up to Monday’s lecture dressing how he did for school growing up. Hosted at the John and Dede Howard Auditorium in St. Joseph High School, the clinical psychologist and educator spoke at a 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. community session, as well as leading teacher trainings earlier in the day.
SAINT JOSEPH, MI
Washington Times

Some public grade schools cancel Halloween due to lack of ‘equity and inclusion’

A handful of elementary schools across the country are canceling Halloween celebrations because some activists and administrators say the spooky holiday is unfair to poor children, minority families and “marginalized” cultures. The holiday’s monsters and masks leave some youngsters “frightened,” a group of Michigan principals said while pulling the plug.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diversity And Inclusion#St Joseph Public Schools#Dede Howard Auditorium#St Joseph High School
yonkerstimes.com

Yorktown for Justice Announces its Continued Support for Diversity, Equity & Inclusion in the Lakeland School District

Community organization urges Board of Education and district administration to continue initiative and retain committee in the wake of Superintendent’s departure. Yorktown for Justice (YFJ), a community group dedicated to advancing equity and justice for residents in Yorktown and beyond, reaffirms its support for the Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) initiative and committee formed by the Lakeland Central School District Board (LCSD) Board of Education (BOE). It also strongly urges the board and Acting Superintendent, Dr. Karen Gagliardi, to continue forward with the important work started under Superintendent Dr. Brendan Lyons’ leadership.
YORKTOWN, NY
Norwalk Hour

Westport adopts diversity, equity and inclusion statement

WESTPORT — The Westport Board of Selectmen’s unanimous approval of a townwide diversity, equity and inclusion statement was met with applause during the board’s Wednesday morning meeting. But town officials were quick to point out that the statement is just one step in making Westport a more inclusive and welcoming place.
WESTPORT, CT
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Letter to the Editor: The Lee County School Board’s Equity and Diversity Advisory Committee must be immediately dissolved

The Lee County School Board’s Equity and Diversity Advisory Committee must be immediately dissolved. For some time now, this school board committee has been in operation but has been put in place not to help children in our schools, but rather to influence them with communist propaganda. Much like our political system, our local school board also has been influenced by money and politics via billionaire, George Soros, and his groups. Soros is a well-known funder in destabilizing democratic or those nations which use free-market economies. Today, Soros and his organizations have a grip on our local school board which agrees with the illegitimate use of so-called “Critical Race Theory”, “Black Lives Matter”, “political correctness” and other socially destabilizing communist propaganda. Lee County School Board members should stop using communist ideologies to influence children attending our schools through the use of an equity and diversity committee, or by any other means.
LEE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
CBS Pittsburgh

UPMC And Pittsburgh Public Schools Holding COVID-19 Vaccination Blitz

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – This week, UPMC and Pittsburgh Public Schools will team up to hold a vaccination blitz at several locations. Starting on Thursday, vaccination clinics for students and staff can attend several locations: Pittsburgh Allderdice – 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. Pittsburgh Millones – 7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. Pittsburgh Westinghouse – 9:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Pittsburgh CAPA – 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Pittsburgh Student Achievement Center – 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Pittsburgh Obama – 1:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Pittsburgh Sci-Tech – 3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. “This ongoing partnership with UPMC is a key strategy for the District...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sturgis Journal

Glen Oaks to hold 2021 St. Joseph County College Fair

Glen Oaks Community College will host its 2021 St. Joseph County College Fair 9-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, on Ken Schuler Court, the college’s gymnasium. More than 500 prospective students are expected to attend the event. Schools in St. Joseph County will bus upper-level students to the event where they...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
Lima News

New Bremen schools to hold public hearing

NEW BREMEN — The New Bremen Board of Education will hold a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, in the Dianne Komminsk Center for Innovative Thinking, 901 E. Monroe St., New Bremen, to discuss inside millage reallocation to the permanent improvement fund. The board’s regular meeting will follow at 7 p.m.
NEW BREMEN, OH
Holland Sentinel

Holland Public Schools holds Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

HOLLAND — Holland Public Schools held a community celebration Friday night, Oct. 15, to mark the end of Hispanic Heritage Month. Ahead of and during the HPS home football game against Mona Shores, the district invited community members to join in a celebration of Hispanic culture. Food trucks were on...
HOLLAND, MI
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Parents Fighting Back Against Plan To Close 5 District Schools

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Parents packed a school board meeting in St. Paul Tuesday night — one week after the district announced it might close four elementary schools and a high school because of low enrollment — to urge the board to vote the proposal down. Dozens packed multiple overflow rooms for public comment, which was promptly cut off after 30 minutes, upsetting some who felt they were not being heard. “They could’ve shown at least good faith in listening to the community by allowing, you know, even another 10, 15, 20 minutes,” said Gabriela Spears-Rico, a Wellstone Elementary parent. Saint Paul Federation of...
SAINT PAUL, MN
ulmhawkeyeonline.com

Students want more equity, still appreciate diversity

For Pamela Saulsberry, the director of diversity, inclusion and equity, making ULM diverse is not something that can be debated. It should be and is a major part of making everyone feel welcome. “Diversity is the rule, not the exception. It goes hand in hand with equity and inclusion,” Saulsberry...
SOCIETY
max983.net

John Glenn School Corporation Hosts Q&A with St. Joseph County Health Department, Senator Jake Teshka

The Walkerton-Lincoln Township Public Library was full of concerned patrons Thursday morning eager to ask questions concerning masks to St. Joseph County Deputy Health Officer Dr. Mark Fox and District 7 State Representative Jake Teshka. The question and answer session was hosted by the John Glenn School Corporation facilitated by Library Director Jennifer Cygert.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy