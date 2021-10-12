CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Lakeshore Schools Adopts Mask Mandate

983thecoast.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLakeshore Public Schools has implemented a mask mandate to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. The board of education approved the update to its Return to Learn plan Monday night. Superintendent Greg Eding issued a...

www.983thecoast.com

Comments / 0

Related
Missoulian

Missoula school board to vote on mask mandate Tuesday

The Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees will meet virtually Tuesday to consider changes to the district’s face covering policy. MCPS superintendent Rob Watson recommends the board continue mask guidelines for all students and staff. However, he requests the trustees direct the district’s COVID-19 task force to set parameters to modify the policy.
MISSOULA, MT
Metro News

Mask mandate to remain in place at Berkeley County schools

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — The Berkeley County Board of Education has moved to continue requiring masks in school buildings despite opposition from some parents. A special meeting was held Thursday where board members voted to extend the current mask policy. Board President Darin Gilpin said the decision was based on COVID-19...
MARTINSBURG, WV
Tampa Bay Times

Florida school districts to learn their fate over mask mandates

Today’s the day the State Board of Education considers whether to sanction school boards that imposed strict mask mandates without a parental opt out this fall. In advance of the 1 p.m. conference call, which you can hear on The Florida Channel, some of the boards including in Hillsborough and Sarasota counties backed away from their rules. Others held firm. Read on for the latest on that story, plus more Florida education news.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mask#Masking#Volunteers#Lakeshore Public Schools#Covid
YourErie

Warren County School Board unanimously votes yes on school mask mandate

Warren County School District’s school board unanimously rescinds its original policy of optional mask wearing Friday morning. The district now complying with the state-oriented mask mandate inside school buildings and on transportation. The attorney representing a group of parents who filed a federal lawsuit calls it a step in the right direction. “The steps that […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
5 On Your Side

Fort Zumwalt school board votes to lift mask mandate, adopt tiered mitigation strategies

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The Fort Zumwalt Board of Education voted unanimously Tuesday to lift a mask mandate put in place last month. The board voted 6-0 to lift the mask mandate. The district also adopted a modified quarantine program that would allow for students who were wearing a mask at the time of exposure to continue to attend classes as long as they monitor their symptoms for the next 14 days.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
Tv20detroit.com

Mask debate in schools rages on as one parent files lawsuit over mandate

(WXYZ) — The debate regarding schools and mask mandates is continuing throughout Michigan, and there are two big developments overnight from local school districts. The Clintondale Community Schools Board of Education voted to impose a temporary mask mandate, and in Manchester, a parent is now suing the district's enforcement of its mask mandate.
MANCHESTER, MI
WBRE

Parents rally against school district’s mask mandate

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents in a local school district want their voices heard when it comes to their children having to wear masks in school. It’s a debate that brought out hundreds to a community rally Tuesday evening in Luzerne County. Students at the Lake Lehman School...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Detroit News

Clintondale Community Schools adopts temporary mask mandate amid 'uptick' in COVID-19

Despite no mask mandate in Macomb County, Clintondale Community Schools became the latest local district to adopt its own rule, albeit a temporary one. The district's board of education voted Monday to require masks be worn by all preK-12 students, teachers, staff and visitors at all district buildings from Oct. 18 to Jan 31. The vote was unanimous by the seven-member board.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
KGO

School districts in this state continue to mandate masks despite ban

The battle between school districts and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's ban on mask mandates wages on with Waco ISD refusing to give in following the deaths of educators in the region. Abbott signed Executive Order GA-38 in late July which banned mask mandates by cities, counties and school districts. Waco...
EDUCATION
KTUL

Jenks Public Schools votes to extend mask mandate another month

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Jenks Public School board voted to extend the district's mask mandate for another month at Monday night's board meeting. The mandate went into effect four weeks ago. There will be another vote to end or extend the mandate in a month.
JENKS, OK
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Western Dubuque High School Implementing Mask Mandate

Western Dubuque High School in Epworth is implementing a mask mandate. School District Superintendent Rick Colpitts says the number of positive COVID cases at the high school has increased significantly in the past two weeks, so masks are now required for all students and staff. The mandate went into effect on Thursday.
EPWORTH, IA
CBS Boston

Hopkinton High School Is First To Get State Approval To Drop Mask Mandate

HOPKINTON (CBS) – Hopkinton High School is the first school in Massachusetts to get approval from the state to drop the mask mandate for anyone who’s vaccinated. But all students and staff at the high school are still being told to wear their masks for now. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) told WBZ-TV Hopkinton High requested approval on October 1 to lift the mask requirement and was given permission on Thursday, October 7. “Effective now, vaccinated individuals in the Hopkinton High School are not currently subject to DESE’s mask requirement, although they may still choose to wear a mask,” DESE...
HOPKINTON, MA
WWMT

Kalamazoo Schools to mandate masks through second trimester

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Public Schools announced it expects to continue its universal mask mandate through the second trimester, which begins Nov. 29 and runs through March 11. The district announced its plans in a letter sent to families on Monday. The mask update was released to help families that...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wtva.com

Reaction: Chickasaw County Schools drop mask mandate

Chickasaw County, Miss. (WTVA) - Several school districts have dropped their mandates and made it optional for students to wear masks. Chickasaw County Schools Superintendent John Ellison said staff will continue to disinfect regularly and enforce social distancing, but will no longer require students to wear masks. “We monitor our...
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy