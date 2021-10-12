Lakeshore Schools Adopts Mask Mandate

HOPKINTON (CBS) – Hopkinton High School is the first school in Massachusetts to get approval from the state to drop the mask mandate for anyone who’s vaccinated. But all students and staff at the high school are still being told to wear their masks for now. The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) told WBZ-TV Hopkinton High requested approval on October 1 to lift the mask requirement and was given permission on Thursday, October 7. “Effective now, vaccinated individuals in the Hopkinton High School are not currently subject to DESE’s mask requirement, although they may still choose to wear a mask,” DESE...

HOPKINTON, MA ・ 9 DAYS AGO