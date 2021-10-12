CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

683 new COVID-19 infections, 11 new deaths reported in county

By City News Service
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KmFG8_0cOKym1100

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – San Diego County Monday reported 683 new cases of COVID-19 and 11 new virus-related deaths.

Monday’s COVID numbers brought the county’s cumulative totals to 361,719 cases and 4,124 deaths since the pandemic began.

California coronavirus death count tops 70,000 as cases fall

The number of COVID patients in county hospitals decreased from 288 on Sunday to 268, with 80 of those patients in intensive care, down from 85 the day before, according to the latest state figures.

A total of 27,010 tests were reported to the county on Monday, and the percentage of new positive cases over the last week is 2.9%.

There are more than 400 locations where San Diegans can get vaccinated against COVID-19. They include doctors’ offices, retail pharmacies, community clinics and county public health centers.

Can I refuse the COVID-19 vaccine if my employer requires it?

More than 4.82 million COVID vaccine doses have been administered in San Diego County, with 2.48 million people — or 88.7% of eligible county residents — having received at least one dose.

Fully vaccinated county residents number more than 2.23 million, or around 79.4% of the county’s eligible population in reports released Wednesday.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

