Gift Helps U-Michigan Put Emphasis On Environmental Justice

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the Associated Press — The University of Michigan says it plans to expand environmental justice efforts after a $11.1 million gift. The school will establish the Tishman Center for Social Justice and the Environment, a scholarship fund and new faculty positions. The money is coming from Dan and Sheryl Tishman and their NorthLight Foundation. The Tishmans believe environmental justice “is at the heart of solving the greatest environmental challenges of the day.” Jonathan Overpeck, dean of the School for Environment.

vtcng.com

Vermont needs new paradigm for environmental justice

The interconnection between poverty and environmental problems is widely known, but the work connecting poverty relief to environmental justice is undeveloped and nearly nonexistent. That’s why we need a new paradigm in our traditional anti-poverty and social service thinking to include a focus on the environment, and environmental organizations need...
VERMONT STATE
Press Democrat

Sonoma County students undertake yearlong environmental justice projects

Sonoma County has nearly five dozen youth leaders who’ve embarked on a quest to find solutions to climate change. The 58 middle and high school students from nine schools have begun a series of yearlong projects aimed at recognizing challenges and offering solutions to vexing environmental problems in their communities.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
precinctreporter.com

Fontana Groups Fight Warehousing for Environmental Justice

Warehouses is once again under scrutiny by the state of California and the community. Wherever warehouses thrive comes the nonstop rumble and roll of trucks and pollution. Last week, over 40 spoke out to uphold the community’s appeal against another warehouse going up behind Poplar Elementary School. The protest was hosted by South Fontana Concerned Citizens Coalition at Fontana City Hall.
CALIFORNIA STATE
energynews.us

Environmental justice could be on reconciliation chopping block

POLITICS: Funding for a proposed Civilian Climate Corps and environmental justice programs could be on the chopping block as congressional Democrats trim their reconciliation bill to around $2 trillion. (E&E News, The Hill) ALSO:. • As congressional infrastructure negotiations drag on, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia wants to...
ENVIRONMENT
umich.edu

U-M School for Environment and Sustainability receives $11M gift to establish Tishman Center for Social Justice and the Environment

The NorthLight Foundation and Dan and Sheryl Tishman have committed an $11.125 million gift to the University of Michigan School for Environment and Sustainability to expand the school’s environmental justice efforts and impact at a pivotal time for social justice. The gift is the largest in SEAS’ history and will...
ENVIRONMENT
Marin Independent Journal

California Voice: Bridging the equity gap between climate, housing justice

California has been grappling with two significant crises: homelessness and extreme weather events, including drought and wildfires. To address these interrelated crises, new climate policies need to prioritize housing justice as a moral and societal imperative. Thoughtful policies and increased funding can bridge gaps between environmental policies and affordable housing,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
wsu.edu

Modern Native America and environmental justice focus of free lecture Oct. 21

A best-selling author and expert in Native American life and history, David Treuer will present “Modern Native America and Environmental Justice: Changing the Narrative of Our American Moment” at noon on Thursday, Oct. 21, at Washington State University Vancouver and on YouTube. Treuer, who is an anthropologist, English professor, and...
PULLMAN, WA
Bay Journal

Progress on environmental justice draws criticism in Maryland

In Virginia, the state environmental agency this spring created an environmental justice office, tasking it with developing a plan to address systemic inequities in the sector. New Jersey lawmakers last year passed legislation requiring reviewers to deny permits for new industrial facilities if the surrounding community is already saddled with...
MARYLAND STATE
nylpi.org

Green America: 5 Ways To Engage In Environmental Justice

NYLPI Environmental Justice Director Anthony Rogers-Wright was featured in Green America in a profile on Environmental Justice with accompanying resources. Rogers-Wright’s first lesson: Educate Yourself. “We need to firmly identify who and where these communities are…. There are communities like Cancer Alley, in Mississippi and Louisiana, where there are some...
ENVIRONMENT
Badger Herald

Environmental justice talk highlights importance of ecosystems of equity

The intersection of equitable ecosystems and social justice is one of growing importance as the climate crisis worsens. Jalonne L. White-Newsome, the CEO and founder of Empowering A Green Environment and Economy, understands the importance of these intersections as an avid advocate for environmental justice. White-Newsome brought her perspective to...
ENVIRONMENT
nonprofitquarterly.org

The Challenge of Diversity in the Environmental Movement

Dorceta Taylor is one of the nation’s leading scholars in the field of environmental justice. In this animation, the Yale University professor shares her poem Thoughts on Being in the Environment While Black, which powerfully explores the risks Black people face when they attempt to enjoy nature, whether going for a jog in their own neighborhoods or simply watching birds in Central Park.
ADVOCACY
Caledonian Record-News

North Country Lawmaker Puts Forth Environmental Legislation

A local state representative has submitted several environmental bills for New Hampshire’s 2022 legislative session, among them increased fines for littering and a bottle and can redemption bill, which, if made into law, would be a first for the Granite State. State Rep. Tim Egan, D-Sugar Hill, seeks to increase...
ENVIRONMENT
eenews.net

EPA strategic plan touts climate, environmental justice goals

EPA has released a new forward-looking proposal that puts fighting climate change and advancing environmental justice at the center of the agency’s agenda. On Friday, EPA released its draft strategic plan that will help the agency chart its course over the next several years. While emphasizing action on climate and equity, the plan also pays respect to EPA’s history and seeks to build upon it.
ENVIRONMENT
Stanford Daily

Stanford announces new Environmental Justice Minor

The Earth Systems Program will offer a new Environmental Justice (EJ) minor beginning this year, announced Earth Systems Deputy Director Richard Nevle in a press release on Sept. 14. The new minor is designed to provide students with “opportunities to study how and why environmental inequities occur, and learn from...
STANFORD, CA
findlay.edu

Watterson’s $1M Gift to Benefit Findlay’s Environmental Program

A significant gift of $1,000,000 made through the generosity of Billy and Brenda Watterson to the University of Findlay’s Environment, Health, Safety, and Sustainability (EHSS) Program, was announced Friday, Oct. 8. Billy Watterson, CEO of Watterson Brands, said, “Brenda and I and are honored to make this investment in the...
FINDLAY, OH
greenthatlife.com

The Recycling Industry: Planet-Friendly or Environmental Foe?

The recycling industry is a fascinating topic. Wait! Hear me out before you shake your head and move on. The fact is that this industry, whether we like it or not, exerts an enormous influence on how our society conducts itself. In many respects, it has been hijacked by forces beyond its control–trotted out as the savior of the planet’s waste crisis and our myriad environmental woes.
ENVIRONMENT
chinookobserver.com

WSDA seeks budget increase for environmental justice

The Washington Department of Agriculture says it will need nearly $1 million every two years to carry out environmental justice legislation passed last spring by Democrats. The new law will require the department and six other state agencies to assess how rules, legislation and spending will help or harm “overburdened communities” and “vulnerable populations.”
POLITICS
KGET

Reparations Task Force ends 2-day meeting into effects of slavery, government on Black Californians

The California Reparations Task Force wrapped up its two-day long meeting today and is looking into how slavery and government decisions have created a wealth gap between black and white Californian and will recommend possible remedies. “You call it reparations, I call it justice,” said Lawrence Lucas, USDA Coalition of Minorty Employees. California’s Reparations Task […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

