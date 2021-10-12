CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, FL

Washington County man accused of shooting his wife

By Chloe Sparks
 10 days ago
CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — Moss Hill Road in Chipley is mostly quiet with only the sound of passing cars.

But around 7:20 on Monday morning, the calm was disturbed by a single gunshot coming from one of the houses.

“We received a 911 call from an individual saying that he had accidentally shot his wife,” Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews said.

That individual is 70-year-old Dennis Alan Berrigan. Crews said Berrigan and his wife were fighting all night on Sunday.

“He had actually showed up at one of the neighbors’ houses last night drinking heavily and complaining about his wife about the arguing and so on and so forth,” Sheriff Crews said.

Crews said the neighbors explained Mr. Berrigan was upset about finances. He said they were allegedly arguing over social security money.

The argument continued into Monday morning, and that’s when Berrigan allegedly shot his wife, 61-year-old Judy Ann Berrigan, on the left side of her chest.

“It’s domestic violence, obviously, related,” Crews said. “Any time, you know, nobody deserves to be treated like that obviously, but call law enforcement. It doesn’t take us very long and we’ll be there.”

Crews said Mrs. Berrigan is being cooperative with the investigation and is expected to fully recover from her wound.

Mr. Berrigan is being held in the Washington County Jail on attempted murder charges.

Man convicted of second-degree murder

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Santa Rosa County jury convicted Jimmy Ray Carruthers of second-degree murder on Tuesday, according to State Attorney Ginger Bowden. The charge originates from the July 1, 2019 murder of David Kever. The defendant was an inmate at the Santa Rosa Correctional Institution and attacked his cellmate, Kever, by […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
BCSO: Local man arrested shortly after being released from jail

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local man, who was released from jail Monday afternoon, is back behind bars. Donald Matthew Morrell, 38, reportedly asked a friend to pick him up from the Bay County jail to run some errands and drop him off at a motel in Callaway. The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
