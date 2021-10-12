CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Pistons fall to Grizzlies 127-92 after slow start

By Lauren Williams
The Grand Rapids Press
The Grand Rapids Press
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Detroit Pistons couldn’t overcome an ugly start after the Memphis Grizzlies stifled their efforts from tip-off until the final buzzer. The Pistons fell to the Grizzlies 127-92 on Monday in the second of the team’s four preseason games. Even the experience of Detroit’s bench couldn’t settle the team...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Postgame Report: Grizzlies find their groove early in 127-92 victory over Pistons

The Memphis Grizzlies added another convincing win to their 2021 preseason resume with a 127-92 victory over the Detroit Pistons Monday night at FedExForum. Ja Morant continued his scintillating preseason with 24 points on 10-for-13 shooting to go with five assists in 26 minutes. Jaren Jackson Jr. added a preseason-high 20 points and eight rebounds, and De’Anthony Melton continued his strong preseason with 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Tyus Jones added 15 points off the bench.
NBA
cw35.com

Preseason: Spurs fall to Pistons 115-105

DETROIT (AP) -- Jerami Grant, a gold medalist with U.S. men's basketball team at the Tokyo Olympics, scored 18 points and Josh Jackson added 16. Kelly Olynyk and Cory Joseph each had 14 points and six assists, while Saddiq Bey scored 13 points for the Pistons. Trey Lyles hit two...
NBA
NBA

Sluggish start sends Pistons into tailspin as they fall in Memphis

Three quick observations from Monday night’s 127-92 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies at FedEx Forum. SLUGGISH START – Five fouls in the first 77 seconds, including two apiece on second-year players Isaiah Stewart and Killian Hayes, set the tone for a night in which the Pistons seemed a half-step behind every play. The Pistons committed 13 first-half turnovers and shot poorly (3 of 14 from the 3-point arc), the key ingredients in a 24-point halftime deficit. It got momentarily better in the third quarter but went downhill fast again from there. Jerami Grant scored nine points in the first quarter but no other starter scored a point, in part because both Stewart and Hayes went to the bench with their early foul trouble. The anticipated starting unit has yet to be intact as No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham missed his second preseason game with a sprained right ankle. Frank Jackson, who missed the opener also with an ankle injury, drew the start in Cunningham’s spot at Memphis. The third second-year Pistons starter, Saddiq Bey, suffered a left ankle injury in the first half and didn’t return. Grant finished with 13 points to lead Pistons starters, who combined for 41 points. Hayes had six points on 2 of 9 shooting to go with two assists and two steals in 22 minutes. Stewart had six points, four rebounds and three blocked shots in 16 minutes.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Stewart
Person
Kelly Olynyk
Person
Killian Hayes
Person
Saddiq Bey
Person
Cory Joseph
Person
Tyus Jones
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Jaren Jackson Jr.
basketballinsiders.com

Pistons vs. Grizzlies: Preview, Prediction, Betting Picks

The young and hungry Detroit Pistons are taking on the Memphis Grizzlies in Monday’s 8:00 P.M. ballgame at FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee. The Pistons are coming off a 115-105 win over the San Antonio Spurs, while the Grizzlies have won two of three preseason games so far. BetOnline odds are down below.
NBA
grizzlybearblues.com

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Detroit Pistons Preseason Game Preview

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN: Bally Sports Southeast/NBA League Pass/92.9 FM ESPN Memphis. Dillon Brooks, the unofficial spirit animal of the Memphis Grizzlies franchise, has yet to play in the preseason. That may change tonight - he is listed as Questionable due to thigh soreness as opposed to Out - and because of that upgrade in potential availability, this game is far more interesting than perhaps it was Sunday morning before that news was made public.
NBA
chatsports.com

Pistons vs. Grizzlies final score: Pistons get blown out 127-92

Isaiah Stewart getting his second foul of the night 1:17 into this game was a pretty good indicator of how things were going to go in Memphis. Just like in Saturday’s scrimmage, the starters struggled in this game. I wouldn’t start waving the panic flag yet since Cade Cunningham hasn’t played, but I would keep my hand close to it. The starters are young so struggles are to be expected, but the bench is way better right now.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Detroit Pistons#The Memphis Grizzlies
Fox17

Grizzlies beat Pistons as Cade Cunningham sits again

MEMPHIS (AP) — Ja Morant scored 24 points in 26 minutes and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 20 points and eight rebounds. Morant was 10 of 13 from the field, and he had a game-high five assists. De’Anthony Melton added 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists, and Tyus Jones made...
NBA
USA Today

Bulls vs. Pistons: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks

The Chicago Bulls play the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday, and if you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We’ll give you the latest point spread, money line odds and over-under number, as well as the information you’ll need to make the smartest bet on Tipico Sportsbook.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saddening Delonte West News

Once a star guard at Saint Joseph’s, Delonte West found his NBA career shortened due to a wide variety of on-court and the off-the-court problems. Sadly, another off-the-court incident got him into trouble with the law this week. West was reportedly arrested in Florida this week after reportedly getting into...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ Rajon Rondo drops truth bomb on Russell Westbrook beef

Rajon Rondo and Russell Westbrook are now teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers, and any beef between them is apparently dead. Rondo said as much during his introductory press conference with the Lakers and then again at Tuesday’s Media Day:. If you somehow forgot, there was a bit of Rondo-Russ...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Pelicans star Zion Williamson’s troubling weight gain, revealed

There has been drama surrounding Zion Williamson basically from the very beginning of his career with the New Orleans Pelicans. That’s only continuing as the 2021-22 season gets underway, with Williamson undergoing foot surgery over the summer and now missing the start of his third campaign. The communication on the...
NBA
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls' DeRozan buys mansion from Michael Jordan's ex-wife

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan purchased a mansion in River North for $4.5 million earlier this month, according to Bob Goldsborough of the Chicago Tribune. The residence was sold by Michael Jordan's ex-wife, Juanita Vanoy Jordan. In August, DeRozan came to the Bulls in a blockbuster sign-and-trade agreement that sent...
NBA
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
14K+
Followers
19K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

Comments / 0

Community Policy