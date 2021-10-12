CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellen tells IMF's Georgieva data-rigging probe raised 'legitimate' concerns-Treasury

WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Monday that a law firm’s report into World Bank data-rigging allegations against the IMF chief “raised legitimate issues and concerns” but a lack of direct evidence meant a leadership change was unwarranted.

Yellen said in the statement that “proactive steps must be taken to reinforce data integrity and credibility at the IMF,” and Georgieva and other Fund leaders must renew their commitment to upholding transparency in research, analysis and policies. (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Kim Coghill)

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

